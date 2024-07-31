Trump says Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, 'doesn't like Jewish people'

Former President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, “doesn’t like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff “a crappy Jew.”
Trump, in an interview on WABC radio on Tuesday, claimed Harris looked uncomfortable while meeting last week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“You can see the disdain,” he said, adding, “No. 1, she doesn’t like Israel. No. 2, she doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it.”
Trump has tried to capitalize on divisions in the Democratic Party over the Israel-Hamas war and sought to paint his political opponents as antisemitic while overlooking some of his own past comments and behavior, such as dining at his Florida club with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist. With Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Trump has escalated his attacks on her.
“America is better than the fear, hate, and despicable insults of Donald Trump," said James Singer, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign. “Vice President Harris believes Americans want a president who unites our country instead of divides it, uses the power of the presidency to help families instead of hurt them, and has a vision for our future, instead of taking us backwards.”
In the interview, the Republican former president repeated comments he has made before lashing out at Jewish voters who back Democrats, saying anyone who does “should have their head examined” and “if you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re a fool, an absolute fool. They have let Jewish people down since Obama at a level that nobody could believe.”
As Trump continued on, he again said of Harris, “She dislikes Jewish people and Israel even more than Biden did.”
The interview host, Sid Rosenberg, then mentioned Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and said, “He’s Jewish like Bernie Sanders is Jewish. Are you kidding me?"
“Yeah," Trump said.
“He’s a crappy Jew,” Rosenberg said, continuing.
“Yeah,” Trump said again.
Rosenberg went on, saying of Emhoff, "He’s a horrible Jew."
They then moved on to criticizing Harris on other issues.
Trump made a similar claim about Harris disliking Jewish people on Friday while speaking to a Christian group at a Turning Point USA gathering in Florida. He has also ignited blowback in the past for making similar remarks about Jewish people, like when he said in March that Jews who vote for Democrats “hate Israel” and hate “their religion."
Emhoff, the first Jewish person to serve as the spouse of a nationally elected U.S. leader, has been one of the most visible members of the Biden administration speaking about combating antisemitism. He hung mezuzahs on the doorposts of the vice president’s residence and led Passover celebrations at the White House.
Emhoff's office declined to comment Tuesday.
Trump's campaign has also criticized Emhoff's adult daughter Ella for posting on her social media account a fundraising link for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees. Israel has sought to ban the group and suggests it supports terrorists. European leaders have said that is a baseless accusation.
AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
28 Comments
John
Today on “As the sociopath turns”, Donald conflates disdain for a war criminal with a history of screwing presidents of both parties with hatred for Jews in general, because… You know.
From the “very fine people on both sides” guy.
From the party of “Jewish space lasers” and “Soros globalists”
Don-con has been floating that line since 10/7 because he’s afraid of Biden’s support for Israel
dagon
You do you Trump, don't ever change. Even if you could.
This old slander, you know who even before Zionism Jews were associated with.
Marxism, socialism.
And corporatists and anti-unionists and robber barons labeled them 'bad Jews'.
Trump and MAGA can't help themselves and are getting into some dangerous and revealing territory with their rhetoric against Harris.
Yrral
Trump is just crazy
PTownsend
The previous guy's claims have often been pure nonsense, and they get even more nonsensical every year as Don old falls deeper into dementia. He's too old, his family and the Republican Party are endangering the country putting such a long-faded overweight specimen on the ballot, especially with. a fellow extremist like Vance as VP.
ok1517
Trump says this, Trump says that .....
All Trump does is doing his best to insult people, to divide, to instigate, nothing but plain b.s. from him and others like him!
Underworld
The guy just wants to be in the news. He’s annoyed that everyone is talking about Harris and not him.
bass4funk
Naw, his son-in-law is Jewish, and his grandkids are Jewish, not sure how the left will try and spin this one, but they will try. Funny.
Didn’t Harris say, there are no such thing as illegals?
Say the Musk attackers.
Let’s see, how long has the Russian, collusion delusion diatribe been going on now? As far as Biden supporting Israel, since when? Now that is some serious new news!
bass4funk
No, the news comes to him, and has been since 2016, He literally doesn’t need to do anything and these people will think of something to write.
OssanAmerica
As a Republican I feel the same way.
Americans need to all take a step back and recognize that this year's election is not the fight between the two parties we all grew up with. The Republican Party is no longer what it used to be, as they shamelessly nominated a rapist and convicted felon as their nominee.
deanzaZZR
Peak Trump "logic"
John
Sure you do, sweetie. No doubt it gives you the same stiffie you get when you insult women who reject you for sliding into their DMs unbidden.
Gene Hennigh
Oh. My. God. She hates Jewish people? Trump is just too old. These "slips-of-the-tongue" are getting worse and worse. Does MAGA not have a younger candidate to run? In two years Mr. Trump will be babbling and drooling. Finger on the bomb.
GuruMick
Headline should read
"Trump, who is an idiot, says idiotic things "
John
For comment on his judgments for fraud, sexual abuse, defamation. They also ask him about his felony convictions, but strangely, he doesn’t have a lot to say about that….
wallace
The too-old nag Trump should be talking about his policies instead of slagging off Harris.
Blacklabel
Trump must have had a good poll that needed a leftist media hit piece in response.
TokyoCarnivore
So now the Marxist left likes jews? haha! I doubt once the Pro-Palestine protesters find out who she is married to and the fact that she might pick a Jew as her VP, may not go over so well.
I remember the far-left news sites reporting that Trump hated Jews even though his son in law is Jewish, but according to the left he is the wrong kind of jew.
Kamala and her husband don't even live together. It's all show! Political theater. Harris will lose in a landslide because she just announced she will attempt to ban all weapons in America, not some, ALL! Good luck with that comrade Kamala!
The communist are losing all around the world because people are waking up the how horrible socialism is! Good on them!
Typical racist behavior of the left, whether they are black, Hispanic, Asian or Jewish if they think the wrong way, their sell outs! haha!
GuruMick
Blacklabel...no actually, Trump is what we call in Australia, "a tool "...."a sandwich short of a picnic ", "a drumstick short of a snackbox ", "a few kangaroos loose in the top paddock ", "a goose "...
He is an IDIOT.....
lincolnman
We are witnessing the decomposition of a doddering, demented, old man right in front of our eyes...
He can't remember what city he is in, he can't remember his wife's name, he can't remember who his political opponent is....and he can't even remember who he was going to select to his cabinet...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-said-d-consider-jamie-002447965.html
Then he babbles incoherently about "Christians no longer needing to vote", the "dangers of sharks", and then there's his daily obsession with a fictional serial killer and cannibal...a "wonderful man"....
He won't last until his sentencing for 34 felony convictions in Sep - he'll be way off the deep end and in an institution - which may be his only option left to avoid a cell...
So the Repubs now have two insurmountable problems - they spent all their campaign money on Biden, who is now out of the race....and will have to entirely redo their campaign switching from Trump to Haley...
That's a sure loser...
stormcrow
And the Pope doesn’t like Catholic people.
It’s just more garbage out of the mouth of a trash-talker.
bass4funk
More like angry Dems just can’t handle it.
John
To be fair, she can’t seem to utter his either. Psychological trauma can do that…
In his case though, it’s obvious dementia augmenting mere stupidity and garden-variety sociopathy.
bass4funk
In the US, we say, and? So what?
If he is an idiot, he is doing a damn good job at smoking the Democrats! ROFL!
wallace
MAGA campaign to spread misinformation.
TaiwanIsNotChina
By losing all of his elections against them?
bass4funk
How would you know?
Hardly, if he did, he would be in the same position Biden is, full stop. Just name-calling will make only the individual feel good, if that gives emotional validation then it is understandable.
bass4funk
What lunacy are you talking about?? ROFL!
Blacklabel
let me guess…..he’s “weird” lol
TokyoCarnivore
Why do you leftist have so much hate in your hearts towards babies and children? Your only platform is abortion and promoting sexualized books for children to read.
Kamal's first so called interview after Bidens withdrawal announcement was with Rupal's drag show? wow!
Underworld
bass4funk
The guy just wants to be in the news. He’s annoyed that everyone is talking about Harris and not him.
Yup. Which is why he is hating that the news is focusing entirely on Harris these days.
dagon
It is mildly amusing to see the rightist MAGA meltdown , with them reduced to spewing their primordial muck id.
It is so amazingly ignorant it must tap something.
Marx, Trotsky; I wonder what they were.
Maybe like Trump your education is lacking.
https://www.marxists.org/subject/jewish/index.htm
Or you could always go straight to the source for this kind of slander, which MAGA reproduces nigh verbatim on a daily basis.
Hitler asserted that the "three vices" of "Jewish Marxism" were democracy, pacifism and internationalism,and that Jews were behind Bolshevism, communism and Marxism.
Sound familiar?