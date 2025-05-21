 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A view shows The World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: A view shows The World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo Image: Reuters/Denis Balibouse
world

Donors pledge over $170 million to WHO ahead of U.S. exit

0 Comments
By Emma Farge
GENEVA

China, Qatar, Switzerland and others pledged over $170 million for the World Health Organization at its assembly on Tuesday, the agency said, and countries also accepted higher fees to help offset the expected loss of the U.S., the top donor.

"In a challenging climate for global health, these funds will help us to preserve and extend our life-saving work," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement on new donations covering 2025-2028.

A WHO list showed that host Switzerland gave $40 million; Sweden gave $13.5 million; Angola gave $8 million; Qatar gave $6 million; while other pledges came from the Novo Nordisk Foundation and ELMA Philanthropies.

It did not include an earlier $500 million pledge from China since the WHO said calculations are ongoing.

"These efforts deliver a strong signal of China's support to WHO during this reform process," said Dr. Lei Haichao, China's health minister. A spokesperson for China's diplomatic mission said this pledge included both mandatory fees and voluntary donations and support for other projects.

Even before the current financial crisis, the WHO had been seeking to overhaul its funding model to make it less dependent on donations from a few big economies. Washington had provided 18% of its funding.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the body for its handling of COVID-19, announced his intention to withdraw on Day One of his presidency on January 20 - a move that takes a year to implement. On Tuesday, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed the organization as "moribund".

The WHO has already revised down its 2026-2027 budget by a fifth to $4.2 billion and cut management posts.

The new budget, formally adopted on Tuesday by the assembly which is seeking to address the funding crisis, will increase countries' mandatory fees by 20% over the next two years and make China the new top state donor.

"Our common goal must be to initiate prompt reforms to safeguard the organization," said Björn Kümmel, head of Unit Global Health in Germany's health ministry.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog