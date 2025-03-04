A Dozen Teslas torched outside French dealership

Sales of Tesla cars have tanked in Europe as Elon Musk has taken a prominent political role

A dozen Teslas were torched in France in what authorities are treating as an arson attack, the prosecutor's office said Monday.

The prosecutor's office told AFP an investigation has been opened into Sunday night's attack on a dealership near the southern city of Toulouse which left eight cars burned out.

Another four cars were badly damaged amid evidence the blaze was "not at all accidental", said the prosecutor's office.

Philippe Guyot, mayor of the Toulouse suburb of Plaisance-du-Touch, told AFP firefighters had quickly determined that the cause of the blaze was criminal, adding the dealership premises had not been targeted.

A handful of anti-Tesla actions have occurred in Europe since Elon Musk's rapprochement with U.S. President Donald Trump, his backing of European far-right parties and attacks on diversity.

Sales of Tesla cars halved year-on-year in January 2025 in Germany and France.

