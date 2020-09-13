Newsletter Signup Register / Login
About 250 people attended the illegal protest - the second in as many days in the city - promoted by coronavirus conspiracy groups on social media Photo: AFP
world

Dozens arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest

2 Comments
By William WEST
MELBOURNE

Authorities in Melbourne arrested more than 70 people for flouting stay-at-home orders to protest against lockdown restrictions Sunday, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police at a market in the city.

About 250 people attended the illegal protest -- the second in as many days in the city -- promoted by coronavirus conspiracy groups on social media.

The demonstrators ignored official warnings and public health orders to gather at the central Queen Victoria market, calling for an end to a weeks-long lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city.

They were met by a heavy police presence, with scuffles breaking out as the riot squad swept through market's fruit and vegetable aisles.

Police arrested 74 people and fined 176, saying in a statement that "many protesters were aggressive and threatened violence towards officers".

One man believed to be a "primary agitator" is facing charges of incitement while another was charged with assaulting police, according to the statement.

Last weekend, "Freedom Day" events were held across Australia to protest what some labelled the government's "overblown" response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 900,000 people worldwide.

The latest rallies come ahead of the gradual easing of virus restrictions in Melbourne, with daily outdoor exercise increased to two hours and small "social bubbles" allowed for people living alone from Monday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, who has previously branded the protesters "selfish", said Sunday the state could not afford to reopen too quickly.

"No-one is enjoying the reality we face, but none of us have the option of ignoring the reality that we face," he said.

"We cannot open up now and stay open. It would not be safe, it would not be smart."

An overnight curfew, restrictions on visitors to homes and a limit on travelling more than five kilometres (about three miles) are set to remain in place across Melbourne until October 26.

Despite Victoria's second wave, Australia has been relatively successful in containing the virus, allowing other regions to roll back restrictions.

The nation has recorded more than 26,600 cases and 810 deaths in a population of 25 million, the vast majority in Melbourne and its surrounds.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Quite shocking to see how quickly Australia (or at least the Victoria government, dont know about the others) is willing to switch to fascist methods. I hope they have an election soon and get rid of this this wannabe dictator.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The images out of Melbourne showing police harassing families in their homes for Facebook posts, pensioners in parks, and asking for ID papers like the Stasi is shocking.

Its no surprise to learn Dan Andrews is such a fan of the Chinese government. It is surprising that so many Aussies have laid down and allowed their human rights to be trampled on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel