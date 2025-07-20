 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescuers are searching for five people still missing on Sunday after a boat capsized in Vietnam Image: AFP
world

Dozens dead in Vietnam after tourist ferry sinks

0 Comments
By Ran Thi Minh Ha
HALONG BAY, Vietnam)

Rescuers were desperately searching for five people still missing on Sunday after 37 were killed when a boat capsized in one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations.

The tourist boat ferrying families around Vietnam's famed Ha Long Bay was lashed by a storm on Saturday in one of the UNESCO World Heritage site's deadliest disasters.

The "Wonder Sea" vessel was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized because of sudden heavy rain, the VNExpress news site said.

Most of those on board were families visiting from the capital Hanoi, with more than 20 children among the passengers, it said.

Border guards had rescued 11 people and recovered 34 bodies by Saturday evening, it added.

Overnight three crew members' bodies were found in the cabin and rescue efforts continued into Sunday morning to find the five people still missing.

One of the rescued, a 10-year-old boy, told state media outlet VietnamNet: "I took a deep breath, swam through a gap, dived then swam up, I even shouted for help, then I was pulled up by a boat with soldiers on".

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his condolences on Saturday to the families of the deceased and called on the defense and public security ministries to conduct urgent search and rescue.

Authorities would "investigate and clarify the cause of the incident and strictly handle violations", a government statement said.

Tran Trong Hung, a resident in the Ha Long Bay area, told AFP: "The sky turned dark at around 2:00 pm."

There were "hailstones as big as toes with torrential rain, thunderstorm and lightning", he said.

Torrential rain also lashed northern Hanoi, Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh provinces on Saturday.

Several trees were knocked down in the capital by strong winds.

The storm followed three days of intense heat, with the mercury hitting 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, was quoted in VNExpress as saying that the thunderstorms in northern Vietnam were not caused by the influence of Tropical Storm Wipha in the South China Sea.

Wipha entered the South China Sea on Sunday gaining strength, and is on course to make landfall in Vietnam early next week.

Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations, with millions of people visiting its blue-green waters and rainforest-topped limestone islands each year.

Last year, 30 vessels sank at boat lock areas in coastal Quang Ninh province along Ha Long Bay after Typhoon Yagi brought strong wind and waves.

And this month, a ferry sank off the popular Indonesian resort island of Bali, killing at least 18 people.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

GaijinPot Blog

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog