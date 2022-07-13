Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Haiti Violence
Armed forces secure the area of ​​state offices of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 11, 2022. Radio TV Caraibe, a popular radio station in Haiti announced that it would stop broadcasting for one week to protest widespread violence in the capital. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
world

Dozens dead, injured in Haiti's capital in gang clashes

0 Comments
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighborhood of Haiti's capital, the latest eruption of bloodshed in a wave of increasing violence sweeping the country, local officials said Tuesday.

Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said that the fighting erupted Friday in a clash between members of rival gangs and that at least 50 people had died and more than 50 were wounded.

The violence began just a day after the first anniversary of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Since Moïse was killed, violence has soared in Haiti as gangs battle over territory, and the government has struggled to crack down.

The aid group Doctors Without Borders said that thousands of people were trapped in Cite Soleil without drinking water, food and medical care.

The organization called on other humanitarian groups for help and it urged the gangs “to spare civilians.” In a press release, it said three of its members were treating wounded people in an area of Cite Soleil called Brooklyn.

“Along the only road into Brooklyn, we have encountered corpses that are decomposing or being burned,” Mumuza Muhindo, Doctors Without Borders head of mission in Haiti, said in the statement. “They could be people killed during the clashes or people trying to leave who were shot — it is a real battlefield. It is not possible to estimate how many people have been killed.”

Local officials said the fighting involved the rival gangs known as G9 and G-Pep.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo