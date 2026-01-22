 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan Shopping Plaza Fire
People take part in a candle light vigil for the victims of shopping mall fire incident, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ali Raza)
world

Dozens of body parts found after Pakistan's shopping plaza fire

0 Comments
By ADIL JAWAD
KARACHI, Pakistan

The toll from a deadly fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan's largest city could rise sharply after Wednesday's discovery of body parts thought to belong to over a dozen people, officials said.

Searchers for the first time reached a shop in Gul Plaza in Karachi where many people had sought refuge during Saturday's fire.

Before the discovery, 29 people had been confirmed dead, according to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed. She confirmed that the city’s main hospital received more than two dozen body parts during the fifth day of searches.

Javed Nabi Khoso, a government administrator, said initial estimates suggest the remains recovered from the shop may belong to 15 to 25 people.

“This is the first time such a large number of remains have been found in one location since the fire,” he said.

Abid Jamal Sheikh, a senior rescue official, also said the body parts could belong to more than a dozen people, but stressed that official confirmation was pending.

The reason for the blaze is still under investigation. Police have said a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Meanwhile, dozens of mourners on Wednesday attended the first funeral, that of Shahroz Iqbal, a shop owner who died in the fire.

Karachi has a long history of deadly fires, often linked to poor safety standards, weak enforcement and illegal construction. In November 2023, a mall fire killed 10 people and injured 22. One of Pakistan’s deadliest industrial disasters occurred in 2012 when a garment factory fire killed at least 260 people.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo