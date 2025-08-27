 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel Palestinians
Israeli army vehicles raid currency exchange companies in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
world

Dozens wounded as Israel raids West Bank city where Palestinian Authority is headquartered

0 Comments
RAMALLAH, West Bank

Israeli forces carried out a rare daytime raid on Tuesday in the heart of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded, according to local medics, as people throwing stones scattered after gunfire and tear gas.

Israel said it targeted money exchanges linked to Hamas. But the raid was likely to further undermine the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority as it seeks to capitalize on the recent decision by some major Western countries to recognize Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinian Authority, which is led by rivals of Hamas, did not immediately comment on the raid. It cooperates with Israel on security matters and exercises limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank. Many Palestinians view it as a corrupt and autocratic entity.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 58 people were wounded in the raid, eight of them by live fire and 14 by rubber-coated bullets. A few dozen people hurled rocks at a line of Israeli armored vehicles as they rolled into the city center. The military said it detained five people "suspected of terrorist activity."

Associated Press footage showed people running as tear gas canisters landed on busy streets and sidewalks, an Israeli soldier firing rifle shots into the air and people carrying a wounded youth to an ambulance.

Violence in the West Bank has surged during the war in Gaza, with the Israeli military carrying out large-scale operations targeting militants that have killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced tens of thousands. There has also been a rise in Israeli settler violence and Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Israeli forces routinely operate in Ramallah and other cities administered by the Palestinian Authority, but daytime raids into downtown are rare.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Food

3 Easy Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes To Try

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

GaijinPot Blog

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel