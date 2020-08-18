Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

2 Comments
OSHKOSH, Wis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republicans.

Trailing Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November vote, Trump last week told the New York Post he would "probably" accept the Republican nomination from the White House lawn, calling it "a place that makes me feel good."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both political parties to overhaul their national conventions. Rather than an in-person gathering planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Democrats this week have scheduled four nights of virtual speeches and events.

Speaking during a campaign swing through Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Trump criticized Democrats for pre-recording some speeches.

"We are doing a real speech on Thursday, next Thursday, so you will be listening live from the White House. We have plenty to say,” Trump said. His speech is scheduled for the final day of next week's Republican convention.

Democrats have accused Trump of politicizing the historic residence. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the country's leading elected Democrat, said Trump would once again"degrade the White House" by using it for a political event.

Trump insists that his plans will not violate the 1939 Hatch Act, which bars government employees from using official authority to interfere with the outcome of an election, since it exempts the president.

But even if Trump were exempt, convention-related activities at the White House could still put other government officials at risk of violating the law, legal experts say.

Trump's busy campaign schedule this week represents a break from tradition. Candidates from one party usually limit their activities during their rivals' convention week.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

even if Trump were exempt, convention-related activities at the White House could still put other government officials at risk of violating the law, legal experts say.

What's wrong with violating the law? Bill Barr says it's OK. Trump is the lizard king. He can do anything.

Trump's busy campaign schedule this week represents a break from tradition. Candidates from one party usually limit their activities during their rivals' convention week.

What's wrong with violating tradition and agreed-upon norms? Isn't that the hallmark of "conservatism"?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But even if Trump were exempt, convention-related activities at the White House could still put other government officials at risk of violating the law, legal experts say.

Um, why not just do it in a way where this wont happen?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo