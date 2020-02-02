Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Driver charged after 4 children killed on Sydney sidewalk

0 Comments
SYDNEY

An alleged drunk driver has been charged with multiple offenses including manslaughter after a SUV struck seven children on a Sydney sidewalk, killing four and seriously injuring a fifth.

The children were walking to buy ice cream when they were struck before 8 p.m. on Saturday by a vehicle driven by Samuel Davidson, police said.

Three of the children killed were siblings and their brother was taken to a hospital in serious conditions. The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.

The father, Danny Abdallah, told reporters on Sunday he was heartbroken.

"I don't know what to say. I'm numb,” Abdallah said. “All I want to say is: please, drivers, be careful."

"These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company ... and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids," he added.

His children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, were killed. Their 10-year-old bother was in serious but stable condition.

Abdallah and his wife Leila had had six children. He said his cousin had also lost an 11-year-old child in the tragedy, Veronique Sakr.

Another two girls, aged 10 and 13, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Davidson, the alleged driver, was arrested at the scene on Saturday and remained in custody.

The 20 charges against him, including four of manslaughter, were read in a Sydney court on Sunday. He did not appear in court and was refused bail until his next court appearance on April 2.

He has not entered any pleas. Manslaughter carries a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Davidson allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15% -- three-times the legal limit in Australia.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Jason Joyce said the driver remained at the scene until the police arrived and there were indications his 24-year-old male passenger tried to help some of the children. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

Abdallah said all seven children injured were related and were staying at the Abdallah house.

"They were all coming over to get babysat. I told them: 'Just go for a walk, little walk, stay together. You should be OK,’" he said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Trending In Tokyo: It’s Strawberry Season!

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Four Road Laws in Japan You’ve Probably Broken

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

7 Weird Questions Female ALTs Get Asked While Teaching English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel