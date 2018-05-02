Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Charles Pickett listens to the prosecutor retrace his steps the day Pickett crashed into a group of bicyclists during closing arguments in his murder trial, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Kalamazoo, Mich. (Rebekah Welch /Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)
world

Driver guilty of murder in deaths of 5 Michigan bicyclists

1 Comment
KALAMAZOO, Mich

A reckless driver who was on drugs when his pickup truck crashed into a pack of bicyclists, killing five, was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday in southwestern Michigan.

Charles Pickett's trial lasted just a few days in Kalamazoo County. There was no dispute that he had swallowed painkillers and other drugs before driving, although his lawyers argued that murder charges were excessive. He now faces up to life in prison at his sentencing on June 11.

Pickett's truck plowed into a pack of bicyclists on a rural road in Cooper Township, 140 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit, in June 2016. Nine people were hit, including five who died from their injuries.

Assistant prosecutor Michael Kanaby told jurors that Pickett almost hit a pedestrian before hitting the cyclists.

"He could have stopped there and said, 'Holy cow, I'm not fit to be on the road,'" Kanaby said. "But he didn't do that. He smashed into those people, destroying their bodies, their lives."

Kanaby said a driver on drugs is no different than the "guy at the bar who's pounding down alcohol."

A woman who was with Pickett earlier that day said he had attended a cousin's funeral and swallowed a handful of drugs.

Pamela Barletta said she told Pickett: "'That's real smart, Charlie.' ... Before I could say anything else he just drove away."

But defense attorney Keith Turpel said Pickett didn't know how the drugs would affect his driving.

"We're not saying he's innocent as a newborn babe. He did things he shouldn't have done that day," Turpel said in his closing argument to jurors.

The National Transportation Safety Board said better communication between dispatchers might have alerted police to stop the 52-year-old while he was driving erratically through different communities before the crash.

The dead were three women and two men, ages 42 to 74.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I’m a cyclist and this is one of the main reasons I avoid riding on busy streets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

International Schools

Outreach Scholarship Golf Tournament, Saturday, May 26, 2018

Insight Japan Today

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360