 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Romanian resident fears risk of drone straying from across Ukrainian border
FILE PHOTO: Horses graze in Plauru, Romania, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu/File Photo Image: Reuters/ANDREEA CAMPEANU
world

Drone breaches Romanian airspace during Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine

0 Comments
BUCHAREST

Romania scrambled fighter jets on Saturday when a drone breached the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, the defense ministry said.

Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu said the F-16 pilots came close to taking down the drone as it was flying very low before it left national airspace toward Ukraine.

A threat of drone strikes also prompted Poland to deploy aircraft and close an airport in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies.

Romania, a European Union and NATO state which shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine, has had Russian drone fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly since Russia began waging war on its neighbor.

On Saturday, it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and later two Eurofighters - part of German air policing missions in Romania - and warned citizens in the southeastern county of Tulcea near the Danube and its Ukrainian border to take cover, the defense ministry said in a statement.

It added the jets detected a drone in national airspace, which they followed until it dropped off the radar 20 km southwest of the village of Chilia Veche.

Mosteanu told private television station Antena 3 that helicopters will survey the area near the border to look for potential drone parts, "but all information at this moment indicates the drone exited airspace to Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media platform X that data showed the drone breached about 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes.

"It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia – and this is exactly how they act," he said. "Sanctions against Russia are needed. Tariffs against Russian trade are needed. Collective defense is needed."

NATO announced plans to beef up the defense of Europe's eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Romanian lawmakers approved a law earlier this year enabling the army to shoot down drones illegally breaching Romanian airspace during peacetime, based on threat levels and risks to human life and property, but the bill does not yet have all enforcement rules approved.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard wrote on platform X that the airspace breach was "another unacceptable violation of NATO airspace."

"Sweden stands in full solidarity with Romania as a NATO Ally and EU Member State. We are always ready to contribute further to the deterrence and defence of the Alliance."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel