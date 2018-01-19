Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Drone rescue off Australian beach heralded as world-first

3 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

A flying drone has dropped a flotation device to two teens caught in a riptide in heavy seas off the Australian coast in what officials describe as a world-first rescue.

Monty Greenslade and Gabe Vidler got into trouble on Thursday at Lennox Head, 750 kilometers (470 miles) north of Sydney.

They were about a kilometer (0.6 mile) from lifeguards who were about to start training with the new drones, equipped with a camera, rescue gear and six rotors.

After a friend raised the alert, lifeguard Jai Sheridan said he piloted the drone to the swimmers and dropped a rescue pod minutes faster than lifeguards could have reached the pair by conventional means.

"I was able to launch it, fly it to the location, and drop the pod all in about one to two minutes. On a normal day, that would have taken our lifeguards a few minutes longer to reach the members of the public," Sheridan said in a statement.

Greenslade, 16, said Friday the pair were lucky that the drone had been nearby.

"We realized pretty quickly that it was a rescue drone, once we heard it," Greenslade told Nine Network television. "It was pretty noisy, so it was kind of hard to miss it, to be honest."

"With the heavy waves, we were sort of going under and coming up for breath and ... the drone dropped the package and we both grabbed on pretty quickly. It's kind of obvious what you're supposed to do with it," he added.

Vidler, 17, told Nine: "It was pretty heavy out there and we were a little bit concerned."

"It just dropped the life raft and so we just held on to that and just swam into shore," Vidler said.

It was the first drone rescue since the New South Wales state government last month invested 430,000 Australian dollars ($345,000) in drone technology for rescue and shark spotting work in the state's north.

"This is a world-first rescue," state Deputy Premier John Barilaro said. "Never before has a drone, fitted with a flotation device been used to rescue swimmers like this."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

3 Comments
Login to comment

No need for me to drone on and on: there's nothing like a happy ending!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! This is great news! That's a real clever way to use drones. I hadn't thought of that. I knew about using them for shark spotting though. Hopefully this becomes standard practice all over the place.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I know a Japanese guy in Osaka who has started a business building drones just like the one in this story. I think he is going make a lot of money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon