 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Munich International Airport
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Munich International Airport in Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon/File Photo Image: Reuters/Leonhard Simon
world

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

0 Comments
MUNICH

Germany's Munich airport said early on Friday that drone sightings on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers.

Another 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, the airport said in a statement, marking the latest drone disruption to European aviation after sightings temporarily shut airports in Denmark and Norway last week.

German air traffic control officials restricted flight operations at Munich airport from 10:18 p.m. on Thursday and later suspended them altogether due to several drone sightings, the airport added.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said the airport would remain closed until or 4:59 a.m. local time, on Friday.

The first arriving flight on Friday is expected at 5:25 a.m., while the first departure is scheduled for 5:50 a.m., the airport's website showed.

Munich was already placed on edge this week when its popular Oktoberfest was closed temporarily due to a bomb threat and the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the city's north.

Denmark has stopped short of saying who it believes is responsible for the incidents in its airspace last week, which disrupted air traffic at multiple airports, but Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested it could be Russia.

European Union leaders backed plans on Wednesday to bolster the bloc's defenses against Russian drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that he would not fly drones over Denmark anymore, but Moscow has denied responsibility for the incidents.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule Explained

Savvy Tokyo

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Gassan

GaijinPot Travel

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Why Dating in Japan Is So Hard—and What Actually Helps

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Tsukimi (Moon Viewing) Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo