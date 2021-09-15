Dubious of Trump's sanity, U.S. general secretly called China: book

The Pentagon's top general was so worried in early January that president Donald Trump was out of control that he took secret action to prevent Trump from sparking a war with China, according to a new book.
Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley ordered aides to not act immediately on any move by the then-president to use U.S. nuclear forces, and he called a Chinese general to reassure Beijing, presidential chronicler Bob Woodward and co-author Robert Costa wrote in their soon-to-be-released book.
The Washington Post -- Woodward's and Costa's employer -- and CNN on Tuesday reported excerpts from the book "Peril," depicting Milley as organizing the Pentagon and intelligence community to resist any move by Trump to ratchet up tensions with China after he lost the November 2020 presidential election.
Milley called Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng twice, on October 30 just before Trump's election defeat, and on January 8, two days after Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, to reassure him that Trump's anti-China rhetoric could not translate into military action.
"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay," Milley told Li in the October call, Woodward and Costa write.
"We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you," Milley said.
Two months later, Milley used the secret back-channel with Li again after the U.S. Capitol riot, amid concerns both in Beijing and Washington that Trump was unstable.
"We are 100 percent steady. Everything's fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes," Milley told Li, according to the book.
To reassure the Chinese, Milley went so far as to have the Pentagon's Indo-Pacific Command postpone military exercises that Beijing might have viewed as a possible threat.
Separately, Milley told his top staff that if Trump sought to exercise his power to order a nuclear strike, that they had to inform him first.
And Milley discussed with other top officials, including CIA director Gina Haspel and National Security Agency head Paul Nakasone, the need to be vigilant amid concerns Trump could act irrationally.
"Some might contend that Milley had overstepped his authority and taken extraordinary power for himself," the authors wrote.
But he believed he was acting correctly "to ensure there was no historic rupture in the international order, no accidental war with China or others, and no use of nuclear weapons," they said.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the book's claims.© 2021 AFP
89 Comments
ulysses
That’s hard to argue, this man has always been out of his mind.
Thank you General Milley for preventing unnecessary bloodshed!!!
mph-1212
In other words, Gen Milley committed treason.
nishikat
Yes Trump wants to be King of the USA and his people follow him like Jim Jones. The problem is for Trump people is who will take over for Trump since Trump is not exactly a spring chicken and he's obese? Things like that catch up to people. If Trump cannot run then what will Trump people do?
Mr. Noidall
Since Trump can talk to the media daily with professional oral communication skills and without a list of predetermined questions, I’d say there’s no issue concerning his mental health. But what worries more than delusions about Trump’s mental health is the fact that a general called an enemy general behind the president’s back, and actively worked against him. This is dishonorable and an act of treason. Milley should be stripped of rank and jailed. An investigation needs to be launched into possible collaborators.
ulysses
Dear sir, you forget trump said he trusted putin more than his intelligence, after having a secret meeting with putin without any transcripts.
That is what needs to be investigated, treason at the highest level!!!
nishikat
The man promotes Mr. Clean to fight covid-19. That is not good mental health. He also is paranoid and thinks Obama tapped his phone. Really he can't last forever. I'm a never Trumper and there are various people I would rather have both R and D. The problem with Trump people is their cult like Jim Jones and they only want Trump. Even if Trump dies they still only want Trump
PTownsend
Trump probably assumed his neo-Confederate white nationalist base would always back him, especially back him in a war against China, but not one against Russia, in part because Russia and especially Russian leaders look similar to them, whereas Chinese leaders do not. Though Trump's base would back him in a war, given so many are chicken-hawks, it's likely most of Trump's base would continue to expect others to fight the war for them.
Strangerland
Also Trump:
Yeah, a real coherent orator, Trump.
nishikat
Russia has the pee tapes on Trump
Blacklabel
Uh oh. That’s treason, if true.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lmao treason? I don't think that word means what you think it means.
Here's the definition of treason:
Merriam Webster Dictionary
Maybe next time we should elect a competent, level-headed leader, and not some lazy, inarticulate, uneducated idiot.
Blacklabel
Did the word mean something different when liberals used it to describe a Trump phone call? Or when he spoke to Putin?
how could Trump overthrow the government when he was the elected government?
who elected Milley and who authorized him to call the Chinese military? Traitor.
Liberals used to freak out over phone calls and “back door” channels. Is there a transcript of this phone call?
nishikat
Trump wanted to remain dictator
over the present occupant of the Oval Office who is barely functioning.
Trump thinks Mr. Clean can kill COVID-19. Biden just has his age. Trump wants to be kind of the USA and only Trump people want Trump for president and no one else
Mr. Noidall
Trumps never gonna leave! Shovels and ladders! Talk about mental health!
zichi
Trump totally lost it after his historical election defeat. Still not over it and refused to turn up for the NY 9/11 memorial, probably because it was not about him.
kurumazaka
Treason?
well, yes if you use Trump’s “I am America” definition maybe it is…
long live the king. All who stand against the king are traitors.
Wakarimasen
Woodward is by now a joke. Probably this is "more serious than Watergate". Milley has anyway destroyed his credibility.
u_s__reamer
"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable..."
Milley's pointed omission of the word "genius" was well understood by the Chinese to mean the Pentagon had an orange presidential straightjacket ready for deployment 24/7.
In other words, Gen Milley committed treason.
Nah, "treason" is just a "nothing-burger" term all authoritarians and despots resort to whenever they have committed crimes and feel threatened by the sword of "justice". The greatest traitors are those holding the highest offices in any country who invent and employ this ultimate weasel word as a shield to hide behind.
BigYen
So China is an "enemy" now? War has been declared? The US does not continue to trade with China to the tune of tens of billions of dollars annually? The existence of "secret back channels" of communication between officials has never been previously suspected or used in instances of governmental instability? You prefer the possibility of war by Presidential whim to the provision of verbal reassurances of peace between fellow professionals? The situation in early January, with a delusional egomaniac trying to hang on to the rein of power in the world's largest, most militarily powerful nation (that's the US of A) was completely and utterly normal, no need to worry?
Treason? Nope. Exceeding his authority? Perhaps. You should be glad General Milley was willing to go that far.
GdTokyo
BWAHAHAHAHAAAAAA.
”Person, woman, man, camera, tv” anyone?
Linguists assess his lexicon at a 5th-6th grade level.
His Clinical Psychologist niece says he has narcissistic sociopathy.
Most of his own party privately in Congress privately wonders if he has Dementia.
There was noting treasonous about making sure a man-child in the middle of a psychotic break didn’t end the world in a fit of rage.
The word you’re looking for is “patriotism”. Not the chest-thumping, flag wearing, USA-screaming kind, but the quiet, behind the scenes, world-saving kind.
Trump is inept and insane (and a criminal to boot) and THERE WILL BE A RECKONING. Oh yes, there will be a reckoning.
GdTokyo
WakarimasenToday 08:37 am JST
And exactly how many Pulitzers have you or Faux “news” won?
Mr. Noidall
People should realize that when they’re pointing fingers at Trump, especially about mental health, three fingers are pointing back at them.
kurumazaka
explain how any of these words are treason against America
America, not Trump.
serendipitous1
Luckily for the U.S. (and the world), there were people like Milley in the last joke of an administration who completely understood their 'leader' was an utter fool and how dangerous an utter fool with the nuclear codes could be. Treason? No. Potentially saved millions of lives? Yes.
Numan
Sometimes, you have to make sure that unstable people do not hurt themselves and those around them.
All physicians that deal with the mental ill recommend the same.
I see nothing wrong with people in the know dealing with a fool like trump in this way.
Yrral
Zichi,you thunk Trump crazy now, wait till he indicted in few week in NY
GdTokyo
Imagine that POTUS is so unstable that the Loint Chiefs meet to affirm that they are not going to obey an illegal order to launch nuclear weapons?
Mr. Noidall
Imagine being so unstable you think it’s the loint chiefs, and you believe going behind the presidents back is patriotism.
Joe wood
A lot of posts on here are misinformation and your interpretation of the way something was spoken, I would suggest reading his exact tweets or speech instead of posting something from a headline u might of read, especially Nishikat, u r spewing a lot of misinformation and false narratives, stop gossiping and post some facts, same goes to u 2 Ulysses, there is no pee tapes, utter foolishness to spread that, and for mr clean comment, no mention of Mr. clean was spoken, he was stating to the fact that we can kill viruses outside the body with all sorts of chemicals, there’s gotta be something to that he stated, and for the so called secret meeting, it was no secret and his exact tweet was this about Intelligence agency and Putin….
Mr Trump responded by tweeting that he had "great confidence in my intelligence people", adding: "I also recognise that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past - as the world's two largest nuclear powers, we must get along."
Its fine if u don’t like him as a president but the spread of misinformation is a major problem with Society, stop contributing to the downfall and try having a respectable disagreement and if u don’t know the facts u prolly shouldn’t comment at all or do just a little research.
Wakarimasen
Gd. Do i have to have won a Pulitzer to express a view on some of his previous erroneous reporting? What's faux news? If you are such a Woodward acolyte I guess you also think that a general running foreign policy is a good thing too?
kurumazaka
Hey Noidall, Gaslighting don’t work all that well when the other side knows they’re being gaslit.
Treason is a crime against America, Noidall
Trump at least for now is not America
Blacklabel
so odd that there were no whistleblowers or leaked transcripts of this call to our enemy telling them of our military intentions.
kurumazaka
Yup, at least for now Trump is not actually America.
apparently that is unsatisfactory to some here.
long live the king
Chiba Semi-Lurker
Trump's a joke
Kaerimashita
Lets see how he lies to the Senate on this.
SuperLib
I take stories and books like these with a grain of salt since they are always 3rd party accounts.
That being said, if all of the books were 100% proven tomorrow, Trump fans would still get on their knees and worship that loser.
Kaerimashita
Probably he will say that he did it because of his 'white rage". Or he can use the "I was drunk and don't remember" explanation
Robert N
People really think that Orange would/could just unilaterally launch a nuke? And people really like an unelected military guy acting like this?
amazing
lincolnman
How did we ever survive the four years of this madman....
Trump was, and is, clearly mentally impaired. Everyone around him knew it - just look what they said about him; "Moron", "Idiot", "Has the understanding of a third-grader". And those are some of the more complimentary ones...
He incited an insurrection against our democracy and an assault on our Capitol...and is still doing it today...
That 55% of Repubs want him to run again only shows that the GOP is now a sick cult - one that worships authoritarianism and has a clear disdain for democracy and our Constitution...
Their values now align more with Putin, Xi, Kim, and the Mullahs than they do with Reagan and Eisenhower...
bass4funk
For the life of me I don’t understand this guy, if he didn’t like to serve under Trump, the simple thing he could’ve done was a step down and that’s it and now this guy put a bull’s-eye on his back and it’s going to be served up in dissect it once the Republicans retake the house, for all the Trump haters this is beyond Trump, if this happened to Democrat President it would be just as bad and just as outrageous, To have this guy call up his Chinese counterpart into warn him is nothing short of treason.
kurumazaka
Lost in all this is the reality that a 4 Star General appointed Joint Chiefs chair by Trump himself would come to the conclusion that such phone calls were necessary…
I somehow suspect y’all don’t have a reasonable answer to that
kurumazaka
Trump at least at present is not America, Bass.
here’s hoping you don’t wake up one morning to realize he has become so
stormcrow
Trump was a mental mess, and January 6th was the proof. Thank goodness somebody was managing the asylum and it’s most dangerous patient.
Kniknaknokkaer
Thankfully American military is not as insane as 30% of the population.
u_s__reamer
People should realize that when they’re pointing fingers at Trump, especially about mental health, three fingers are pointing back at them.
Uh? Why is it so hard for so many folk (millions of 'em, it seems!) to see through the orange empty suit? Did nobody ever read them the story of "The Emperor's New Clothes"? No less a "stable genius" than Albert Einstein himself has been quoted as saying that If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales. It's surely time to re-educate the next generation of American kids by weaning them off their chock full o' fake-news-'n'-fairy story phones and into reading the kind of books that will learn 'em to think for themselves. Or else, as the last five years have amply illustrated, democracy in America, will wither on the branch of the republic.
lincolnman
How many times did we see this repeated over the previous four years....
Trump hires someone, and calls him "the best", "no one better", "brilliant".....
And then those folks realize how unstable and mentally impaired he is - and either quit, are fired, or like Milley stay and try to keep Trump from starting WW III just because he lost the election...
Trump said Jim Mattis was the best General this country ever had....then fired him when Mattis said he had the understanding of a third grader...
You can be the best and brightest, until you tell the Emperor he has no clothes, and really is a "$%^& moron"...
Milley deserves this country's thanks and gratitude...
bass4funk
Leave the humor, not your strong suit. The fact of the matter is, a sitting general doesn’t have the constitutional authority to take it upon himself to override a sitting President. Doesn’t matter who he appointed, if you don’t like your boss, resign, very simple thing to do.
Simon Foston
I bet the Trump fans are getting a real buzz from bandying that word "treason" about. I wonder how much more thrilled they'd be if Miley did end up in jail, or more thrilling still, put up against a wall and shot.
kurumazaka
what exactly did he “override?”
he reassured a strategic rival who possesses potential preemptive 1st strike capability
zichi
The world is now a safer place without Trump and his finger on the nuclear button.
kurumazaka
General Miley may well face UCMJ repercussions
it sure as hell won’t be for “treason”
commanteer
Funny how all those people who kept worrying about treason and dictatorships are fine with both when it's someone on their side. This shows a complete lack of principles. All about winning, eh?
Wolfpack
Pretty much. If he gets away with this the military will completely lose the country - at least that half that cares about it and are most likely to serve in the military to protect it. The last guy talked big but he never used the military in an manner any different than previous presidents.
GdTokyo
Safer still when he is in jail/no longer with us.
The GOP had all kinds of chances to wash it's hands of him and move on. The best time would have been the 1st Impeachment.
Just hear me out here. Trump was so obviously guilty of what he did w/ Ukraine. There were live witnesses. There was a read out of the call. Every (credible) legal scholar said he was guilty of an impeachable offense.
And from a strictly political perspective, the GOP could have rebuilt it's image under Pence and been in a much better place to compete with Biden in 10 months time. Pence very well might have won.
Instead, they looked the other way, declined to have live witnesses (BECAUSE the witness testimony would have been so damning that it would have forced the GOP Senate's hand), and took a pass thinking "Well, he won't do that again and we can use him to win back the House and the Senate.
Um, Wrong, wrong and wrong.
It's a level of political cravenness that is as stunning as it has been self-defeating.
And in the end, by not up-holding their oaths, the GOP placed American Democracy in Peril. An apt title for the book indeed.
William Bjornson
trumpism is a 'religion' with beliefs as irrational as any religion we have. There are many paid 'prophets' and proselytizers of this religion because it sets one segment of America against another and throws national unity to the wind which is just an open door for the pychopathic parasites which now infest us and control us as a People like COVID infests the body and sends it to its death.
Is 'treason' to work against one's government or to work against one's People? To work against one's People IS treason. To work against one's government which works against one's People is not treason, it is Patriotism. If any other way, the Founding Fathers were simply traitors...
Wolfpack
Wow - and you defend a treasonous general - who went to the biggest strategic rival and colluded with their military. It’s mind boggling that this has happened. And you do know that not a single protester of any political stripe has been accused let alone convicted of insurrection over the last five years.
bass4funk
not a buzz, I don’t know how it is in the UK, but in the US, a general doesn’t have the constitutional authority to override a president, just because he doesn’t agree with any of his policies, he can submit a resignation or step down, now is the president of United States Word to unilaterally threaten another country without congressional support to just blow it up, just for the sake of it, then the vice president could intervene and subsequently the military if you needed, But that wasn’t the case, not even remotely close to it, this General didn’t like the president, And that is his prerogative, but at the same time if he doesn’t agree with this president then he should’ve stepped out, but you can’t override the president, you weren’t elected by the people and then on top of that to call your counterpart in China to warn them does indeed rise to the level of treason.
No one is sadistic and it’s not about happy or being thrilled, it’s about right and wrong, for the life of me I don’t understand why liberals domestically and abroad think getting your enemies equates to joyfulness in glee
Oh boy, here we go….
zichi
"And Milley discussed with other top officials, including CIA director Gina Haspel and National Security Agency head Paul Nakasone, the need to be vigilant amid concerns Trump could act irrationally."
In the end, even VP Pence, his faithful servant grew concerned, especially on Jan 6, when Trump rioters stormed into the Capitol Building to stop the final vote. It was Pence and not Trump who called in the national guard like Trump remained in a darkened room watching news TV.
Trump is very bitter and very revengeful.
Trump should have been found guilty of his impeachment.
GdTokyo
First of all, treason is committed against a nation, not a person. Go ahead on fall on that sword and see how far it gets you.
And calling your counterpart saying "Here's an idea: let's calm things down a notch and NOT go to nuclear war" is far from treasonous. It's what leaders did quietly at several points throughout the Cold War.
But we have some nice parting gifts for you. Thanks for playing.
nishikat
Exactly, he wants to be dictator
Blacklabel
so with as many unelected people involved working behind our elected President's back to undermine him and communicate secretly with our enemy, liberals would have called this a coup if Trump wasnt the victim of it.
ReynardFox
Because he did it after he lost the election.
Blacklabel
Transcript?
and Milley is not in the position to unilaterally decide to make that call nor to decide what is said. No one elected him.
zichi
Trump was so envious of Xi and the dictator of Belarus. Presidents for life. But fell flat on his face after his embarrassing and humiliating election defeat. He does not like the taste of humble pie.
PTownsend
Of course trump was only appealing to his neo-Confederate/white nationalist base, but claiming Robert E. Lee could have won in Afghanistan does sound like Trump's gone full on wack.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-robert-e-lee-statue-b1916850.html
ReynardFox
Hehe, I love it. I love watching Pubs say stuff like this. Yeah. Ol Bobby Lee would've beat the Taliban and won the war. Because he did so well at winning his own.
Sven Asai
In theory he surely has to be fired. The power according to constitution has the elected and civilian president, not that general or any other military personnel, just playing an own military junta for some minutes or days because of personally disagreeing with something. That he can do in a far away banana ‘republic’ with a little self-named dictator on top.
GdTokyo
My point being that if one is going to slime the credibility of a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author, one really should have some credibility in the first place.
So how many awards for journalism and Tucker, Sean "lumpy" Hannity, Judge bag of wine et al. won?
(Hint: The answer is zero)
Bungle
Now I am all for checks and balances, but Trump never actually ordered a nuclear strike - in fact, he never started a war. If this report is true, Milley should be facing a firing squad.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
The point of my comment flew way over your head. I asked how what Milley did was treason. He didn't try to overthrow the government- it's not treason.
Trump wasn't the elected "government," and this is a shocking statement to make. Of course Trump was president, but he wasn't the government. If he were, then literally all power would be ceded to Trump. In other words, a dictatorship. That's not hyperbole, that's the logical conclusion to your statement.
Military staff aren't elected. None of them. How does that make him a traitor? Lolz
Wakarimasen
He won a Pulitzer for Watergate. Since then been more wrong than right and has dined out on Watergate for ever. Plenty of people won a Pulitzer who later turned outnto be wrong (Russia conspiracy anyone?)
Blacklabel
calling the enemy of our country and undermining our elected President. simple.
Liberals used to be screaming incessantly about secret calls with no transcripts and people using backdoor channels without authority.
Milley had no authority under any statute to make these calls, much less secretly calling and hiding it from the President.
While at the same time keeping Pelosi and Schumer informed, of course.
Dont worry, people already saying that the Woodward has a tendency to be "somewhat flexible in interpretation" of events and quotations. So now and only now, Woodward is lying. But everything else he wrote that was anti-Trump, totally true. yeah, ok.
nishikat
Yes, that is why Trump is the enemy. He did exactly that to Biden. Glad we finally agree.
Blacklabel
how did Trump undermine a President Biden? Did he secretly call a foreign military and make deals with them and hide it from the President but share it with the opposition?
no, I dont think so.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
How was Trump undermined? Be specific.
You're leaving out crucial details. Kushner, also unelected, was setting up back channel communications with Russian government before Trump had even taken office. The Russian, of course, interfered in the 2016 elections to get Trump elected.
Milley sent "secret" communications to lessen tensions, and avoid conflict. Apples and lightbulbs.
bass4funk
No, he respected his strength, something lacking in this President.
And? Dems like Cuba and the regime.
Wakarimasen
More dictatorship around now than a year ago. Partially because unelected goons like Milley think they run the country as opposed to duly elected representatives
Wolfpack
The president represents the nation as Commander in Chief. It’s not biden in chief or Trump in Chief. When a powerful general undermines civilian control of the military- that is treason. So that deflection is a fail.
Again, the military doesn’t control the government and has no business undermining civilian control over military affairs. The last guy talked a big game but didn’t have a huge military blunder during his presidency. The current guy didn’t last eight months without screwing up royally. Even Democrats in Congress are going after the administrations poor planning. Bottom line, Milley decided he wanted to play President. Imagine if a rogue general was making assurances to Russia behind biden’s back? That undermines the nation’s foreign policy and military posture.
Thats very kind of you to offer.
nishikat
"stand back and stand by"
(Trump to Proud Boys)
Trump people were ordered to keep Trump in office as the dictator of the USA
Strangerland
Exactly. He represents the nation, he isn't the nation. He can most definitely commit treason in trying to maintain power through non-democratic means, say through exercising his power of the presidency to exert pressure on foreign nations to come up with fake information to bring down Trump's political opponents. By trying to use the power of the presidency to further his own personal power, it is treason against the state by the guy who instead of representing it, used it as a tool for personal power.
Strangerland
"We love you"
(Trump to the Jan/6 insurrectionists)
zichi
bass4funk
so why are there sanctions?
Wolfpack
Well it can also be said that Russia interfered by supplying Hillary’s ex-British spy with kompromat in order to undermine the 2016 election. That fake Russia sourced dossier was used to undermine a candidate’s presidential campaign and later his presidency. All based on lies from Russia. Ask Mueller, he’ll tell you.
Peter Neil
zichi
The prime role of the American president is to protect the constitution.
The Oath of Office
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Strangerland
We've already been through that:
When Trump tried to subvert democracy so that he could remain in power even if the other team won the election, it was an act to overthrow legitimate government of the state to which he had allegiance. That's treason mate.
He was never tried. He had a popularity contest in which the voters were congress, but there was never a trial based on the facts. American law doesn't allow that. As the rest of the world saw over the past four years, it's a major failing of the so-called "greatest nation on earth".
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Nope. That's not treason.
quercetum
Every system has its pros and cons and democracy is no exception. The constant need to start campaigning again for the presidential elections drains tax dollars and hinders work from being done. 2024 is already a topic. The highest office in the land should be extended to at least the same number of years as a senator.
There is more than enough commerce and trade in itself that China will be a partner and not an enemy. This article shows the high level contacts let alone the insiders in business.
The Atlantic Daily: America Isn’t Split in Half. It’s Divided Into Four.
a. Free America - Libertarians who resent regulation in favor of individual freedom, tracing a through line from Ronald Reagan to Newt Gingrich to Ted Cruz.
b. Smart America - A class of high earners and technocrats who attend competitive schools, embrace meritocracy, own MacBooks, and don’t intermingle with the rest of the country.
c. Real America - White Christian nationalists, as recently energized by Sarah Palin and Donald Trump.
d. Just America - A young generation that believes injustice is at the heart of the country’s problems and speaks the language of identity politics
https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2021/06/america-isnt-split-in-half-its-divided-into-four/619138/
All four are helping pull the country apart as witnessed here in the comment section.
quercetum
And Trump and Putin? Remove the plank from your eyes.