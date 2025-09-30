 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Dutch cargo ship adrift and ablaze after attack in Gulf of Aden

0 Comments
By Jonathan Saul and Renee Maltezou
LONDON/ATHENS

The Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht is on fire and drifting in the Gulf of Aden after an attack with an explosive device spurred a rescue mission for its 19 crew, the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel's operator said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack that injured two sailors was carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who since 2023 have launched numerous assaults on vessels in the Red Sea that they deem to be linked with Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war on Gaza.

The vessel's Amsterdam-based operator Spliethoff said its Minervagracht was in international waters in the Gulf of Aden when it came under attack from an unidentified explosive device that inflicted substantial damage and started a fire on the ship.

"Two of the crew of Minervagracht have sustained injuries. Currently the crew of 19 are being evacuated to nearby vessels by helicopter," Spliethoff said, adding that the extent of injuries was not yet known.

"As a result of the attack, the MV Minervagracht is on fire and adrift," the EU maritime mission Aspides said, adding that the vessel had not asked for its protection when it came under attack 128 nautical miles southeast of the port of Aden, Yemen.

The ship's crew are from Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, Aspides said.

If confirmed, this would be the first attack by the Houthis on a commercial ship since September 1, when they targeted the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

In July, the Houthis attacked and sank the Magic Seas bulk carrier and Eternity C cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The British Royal Navy agency, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said on Monday that military authorities reported that a vessel, 128 nautical miles off Aden, had been hit by an unknown projectile and was reported to be on fire.

The UKMTO and British maritime security firm Ambrey said they received reports of smoke in the vicinity of the unnamed vessel, with the UKMTO saying the ship's master reported witnessing a splash in the distance.

The vessel was previously targeted on September 23 on its way to Djibouti, according to Ambrey.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog