Climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague
FILE PHOTO: Climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo Photo: Reuters/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
world

Dutch police detain 500 activists on second day of climate protests

2 Comments
AMSTERDAM

Dutch police on Sunday said more than 500 climate activists had been detained on a second consecutive day of protests against government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

Hundreds of protesters marched on the A12 highway into The Hague around midday, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.

On Saturday around 2,400 protesters were detained as an estimated 10,000 activists blocked the same highway for several hours.

Extinction Rebellion, which organized the event, has said protesters will try to block the highway on a daily basis until the Dutch government stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Oh wait, these protestors are funded by the global elite

Yawn.

Can someone who keeps regurgitating this please tell us exactly who these elites are?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

