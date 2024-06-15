Dutch tourist found dead on Greek island and 4 other foreign tourists are missing on 3 islands

An ambulance drives through the entrance of a state-run hospital on the island of Rhodes, where the body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley was taken following his death while on vacation on the nearby island of Symi, on Monday, June 10, 2024. Family members have traveled to Rhodes to receive the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of death of the 67-year-old presenter.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A missing Dutch tourist was found dead early Saturday on the eastern Greek island of Samos, local media reported, the latest in a string of recent cases in which tourists in the Greek islands have died or gone missing. Some, if not all, had set out on hikes in blistering hot temperatures.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a noted British TV anchor and author, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi. A coroner concluded that he had died the previous Wednesday, shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain.

Samos, like Symi, lies very close to the Turkish coast.

The body of the 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a Fire Service drone lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters from the spot where he was last observed on Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.

Authorities were still searching for four people reported missing in the past few days.

On Friday, two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

The two women, aged 73 and 64, had left their respective hotels to meet.

A 70-year-old American tourist was reported missing Thursday on the small island of Mathraki in Greece’s northwest extremity by his host, a Greek-American friend. The tourist had last been seen Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island.

Mathraki, population 100, is a 3.9-square-kilometer heavily wooded island, west of the better-known island of Corfu. Strong winds had prevented police and the fire service from reaching the island to search for the missing person as of Saturday afternoon, media reported.

On the island of Amorgos, authorities were still searching for a 59-year-old tourist reported missing since Tuesday, when he had gone on a solo hike in very hot conditions.

U.S. media identified the missing tourist as retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach, California.

Amorgos, the easternmost of the Cyclades islands, is a rocky 122-square-kilometer (47-square-mile) island of less than 2,000 inhabitants. A couple of years ago the island had a record number of visitors, over 100,000.

Some media commentary has focused on the need to inform tourists of the dangers of setting off on hikes in intense heat.

Temperatures across Greece on Saturday were more than 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) lower than on Thursday, when they peaked at almost 45 C (113 F). They are expected to rise again from Sunday, although not to heat-wave levels.

