Earthquake in western Turkey
People search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Sindirgi, in the western Balikesir province, Turkey, August 10, 2025. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Ihlas News Agency
world

M6.1 earthquake strikes western Turkey

ANKARA

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck western Turkey on Sunday, the country's AFAD disaster management authority said, while local media said the quake was felt across multiple provinces.

AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in any of the affected provinces.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that emergency teams from AFAD had started inspections around Istanbul and the neighbouring provinces but that no negative reports had come through so far.

AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

