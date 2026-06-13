 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congo's Ebola outbreak spreads to new health zone
A woman stands by the newly built tents by the Samaritan's Purse International Relief, at the Scott Powell Memorial Ebola Treatment Center, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, in Bunia town, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere Image: Reuters/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere
world

Ebola outbreak spreads to crowded displacement camp in Congo

0 Comments
By Ammu Kannampilly and Emma Farge
NAIROBI

The U.N. refugee agency confirmed the first Ebola-related deaths in a displacement camp in eastern Congo, as aid workers warned ‌of a high risk the disease could spread rapidly in overcrowded sites.

The two victims were internally displaced people living in the Kpangba camp, which hosts 30,000 internally displaced people, the UNHCR said in a report published ‌on Thursday.

The virus has now spread across three provinces since the ⁠World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international ⁠concern on May 17.

The ⁠affected provinces - Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu - have been devastated by decades of ‌conflict and are home to more than 5 million displaced people.

A Congolese health ministry report seen ⁠by Reuters showed that a 60-year-old woman in ⁠the camp tested positive for Ebola on May 30. By then, she had broken out of quarantine and could not be traced by teams, the report said.

She died on May 31 and her daughter died on June 1, an aid worker ⁠with knowledge of the cases told Reuters, adding that their bodies had both tested positive ⁠for Ebola after their deaths.

Humanitarian workers later ‌discovered the bodies, but community members began pelting WHO vehicles as they tried to approach, the source said.

Mistrust of aid groups has been widespread in the nearly month-long outbreak in Congo, with communities sometimes burying highly-contagious bodies in secret to avoid health protocols.

CRAMPED CONDITIONS

Aid workers describe ‌cramped conditions at the camps, where sometimes hundreds of people sharing a toilet and open defecation is common.

"We are all really worried that Ebola in these camps will spread extremely quickly and that there will be panic and people will flee all over whether or not they're contacts, whether or not they're ill," Caitlin Brady, country director for the Danish Refugee Council in Congo, told Reuters.

The Congolese health report for the Kpangba camp listed eight contacts for ​the mother, underscoring the risk of further cases within the camp. The International Organization for Migration, which provides support there, said it was concerned about  further transmission.

"It's a highly ‌populated area so the risks of transmission are obviously higher and worrying," the aid source said. "These are tents with tarp walls, where do you isolate if you have symptoms?"

At another camp in Ituri province, Kigonze, the chief ‌Desire Grodya Bapi said people had been falling ill and dying but he was ⁠not aware of any confirmed Ebola ⁠cases.

As of Friday, Congo had reported 676 confirmed ​cases and 136 deaths in an outbreak that has also spread to neighbouring ⁠Uganda, which has reported 19 cases.

The outbreak ‌involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is ​no approved treatment or vaccine. The disease went undetected for weeks and first responders say they are playing catch-up.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog