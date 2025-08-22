 Japan Today
City of Guayaquil ahead of Sunday's presidential election
People walk through a street of downtown Guayaquil, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo Image: Reuters/Daniel Becerril
world

Ecuador homicides increase 40% through July; over 5,000 killed

QUITO

Homicides in Ecuador rose 40.36% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2024, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

With 5,268 homicides, it was the most violent seven-month period registered during the last decade, and an increase from 3,753 homicides registered between January and July last year.

The victims were mostly between ages 25 and 34, according to the ministry's report, and most homicides were committed with firearms.

Killings in the South American country have increased despite President Daniel Noboa's efforts to combat gang violence.

Noboa, elected this year to a full term, has deployed the military on the streets and lawmakers have approved reforms the president says will help curb crime, including harsher penalties for drug trafficking.

Homicides dropped 15% in 2024, according to ministry data.

The government has blamed increased violence in recent months on fighting among gang members who are aiming to control drug trafficking routes under heightened pressure from security forces.

Last month the government extradited Los Choneros gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, known as "Fito," to the U.S. to face charges of drug and weapons trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

