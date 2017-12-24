Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer.

Edward Snowden in a video message Friday unveiled a new phone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering.

Snowden says it's an open-source tool designed for human rights activists and other people at risk and it uses an Android phone's sensors to detect changes in a room.

The software was developed with the Freedom of Press Foundation and the Guardian Project. It has been greeted with mixed social media reactions, with some people celebrating its security capabilities and others saying they don't trust Snowden.

Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, when the country gave him asylum, resisting U.S. pressure to extradite him.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The app seems a good idea, and I'd be interested in it from anyone, but not Snowden so much.

Why? I have always wondered if the FSB (used to be KGB) or anyone like that ever had a chat to Snowden in Russia and if so what about. And all this trouble in the US with Trump and (alleged - gotta say that actually) Russian electronic interference.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog