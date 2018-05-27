Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Egypt's top court orders temporary suspension of YouTube

CAIRO

An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension for one month of video-sharing website, YouTube, and others sharing a video found to be insulting the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

The Supreme Administrative Court's ruling on Saturday dismisses appeals against a similar 2013 ruling, including one by the National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority which said the ruling's application is not feasible.

Saturday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed.

In 2012, the 14-minute trailer video titled "The Innocence of Muslims," which appeared on YouTube, triggered protests across the Muslim world, including in Egypt.

The video can still be found on YouTube with a disclaimer saying it has been found "inappropriate or offensive to some audiences."

It remains unclear whether the ruling will be enforced. YouTube has remained accessible as of yet.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

