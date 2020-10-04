Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One of the well-preserved sarcophagi unveiled at Egypt's Saqqara necropolis on October 3, 2020 Photo: AFP
world

Egypt unveils coffins buried 2,500 years ago

0 Comments
By by Mohamed Abouelenen and Menna Zaki
SAQQARA, Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt said Saturday they had found 59 well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins over recent weeks that were buried more than 2,500 years ago.

Opening one of the ornately decorated sarcophagi before assembled media, the team revealed mummified remains wrapped in burial cloth that bore hieroglyphic inscriptions in bright colors.

The dramatic find was unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"We are very happy about this discovery," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Since the find of the first 13 coffins was announced almost three weeks ago, more have been discovered in shafts at depths of up to 12 meters.

An unknown number of additional coffins may still lie buried there, the tourism and antiquities minister, Khaled al-Anani, said at the site, near the 4,700-year-old pyramid of Djoser.

"So today is not the end of the discovery, I consider it the beginning of the big discovery," he said.

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, from about the sixth or seventh century BC, the minister added.

Excavations in Saqqara have in recent years unearthed troves of artifacts as well as mummified snakes, birds, scarab beetles and other animals.

The discovery of the coffins is the first major announcement since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Egypt, which led to the closure of museums and archaeological sites for around three months from late March.

Dozens of statues were also found in the area including a bronze figurine depicting Nefertem, an ancient god of the lotus blossom.

Preliminary studies indicated the sarcophagi likely belonged to priests, senior statesman, and prominent figures in the ancient Egyptian society of the 26th dynasty, Anani said.

All the coffins would be taken to the soon-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum on the Giza plateau, he added.

They would be placed opposite a hall hosting 32 other sealed sarcophagi for priests from the 22nd dynasty, which were found last year in the southern city of Luxor.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which has been delayed several times, is planned for 2021.

The museum will host thousands of artifacts, spanning multiple eras of Egypt's history, from the pre-dynastic to the Greco-Roman period.

Egypt hopes a flurry of archaeological finds in recent years and the Grand Egyptian Museum will boost its vital tourism sector, which has suffered multiple shocks since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, most recently the pandemic.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog