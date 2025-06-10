 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Eight killed, others injured in Austrian school shooting

2 Comments
VIENNA

At least eight people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, and others were injured, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported.

Citing local police, Austrian state media including national broadcaster ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers.

Police said an operation was under way in a street in the Austrian capital called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.

Police were evacuating the building, ORF said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was among the victims. Kronen Zeitung said a suspect had reportedly been found dead in a bathroom, but the report could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters.

© (Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Austria really? Not US, that really unusual.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Shocking. Rest in Peace to the 8 innocent victims - 7 being HS students and one an adult. Hoping the injured can all survive.

The gunman is being reported as another student.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel