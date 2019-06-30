Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Eight-month pregnant woman dies after London stabbing

0 Comments
LONDON

A woman who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death in London on Saturday, and her baby was in a critical condition, British police said.

Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 a.m., where they found the wounded 26-year-old. Her baby was delivered and taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been fighting accusations that a funding squeeze on police as well as cuts in social services have contributed to a soaring incidence of knife-crime.

According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago.

"This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said on Saturday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo