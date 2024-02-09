Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

El Salvador launches mass trial for nearly 500 accused gang leaders

0 Comments
SAN SALVADOR

El Salvador on Thursday kicked off a mass trial to prosecute nearly 500 alleged leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha gang for more than 37,000 crimes committed over a decade, the Central American nation's prosecutor's office said.

Among the accused are 24 MS-13 top guns, some of whom have extradition requests out from the United States, the prosecutor's office said. They are charged with crimes such as aggravated homicide, kidnapping and arms trafficking.

"Each crime committed by gang members had to be ordered by the ringleaders. The prosecutor's office will ensure that these criminals pay for the suffering they subjected Salvadorans to for decades," it said on social media network X.

The trial is being held virtually, as the accused criminals are being held at various prisons. Some have been in detention for years while others were captured as part of the country's state of emergency launched in March 2022.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has made the crackdown on crime a cornerstone of his administration, and was re-elected on Sunday in a landslide as his policies remain popular with voters despite rights groups' concerns of violations committed during the arrest of some 76,000 Salvadorans, often without due process.

In January, Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said a mass hearing would only take place for these alleged gangleaders, not the lower-ranking members.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog