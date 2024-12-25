11 killed in explosives factory blast in Turkeyv

Firefighters work on the scene after a blast at an explosives factory in Balikesir, Turkey, December 24, 2024. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

A blast ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring seven, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Yerlikaya said that an initial death count of 12 people had been announced mistakenly and that in fact 11 people had been killed as a result of the incident.

Seven others were getting treatment at nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated thoroughly; no suspicion of sabotage in this incident," Yerlikaya said, speaking outside the manufacturing facility.

Footage from the scene showed a fireball and smoke rising from the factory building at the time of the blast, as well as the mangled metal framework of the building in the aftermath.

The explosion occurred at a factory in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province.

Many fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze and health and security units were dispatched to the area while an investigation was launched, the government's communications directorate said.

