Musk calls Maduro a 'dictator' in tech billionaire's latest blow-up against foreign leader

Add Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the growing list of foreign leaders with whom tech billionaire Elon Musk has picked a fight.
Following the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, in which Maduro and his opponents each claimed victory, the owner of X took to the social media platform to accuse the self-proclaimed socialist leader of “major election fraud.”
“Shame on Dictator Maduro,” Musk said Monday.
Maduro in turn trashed Musk as “the archenemy of Venezuela’s peace.”
Officials delayed the release of detailed vote tallies from Sunday’s election after proclaiming Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote, compared with 44% for retired diplomat Edmundo González. The competing claims set up a high-stakes standoff.
After failing to oust Maduro during three rounds of demonstrations since 2014, the opposition put its faith in the ballot box. The elections were among the most peaceful in recent memory, reflecting hopes that Venezuela could avoid bloodshed and end 25 years of single-party rule.
Musk also retweeted a comment on X by his “friend” Argentine President Javier Milei. “The numbers announced a landslide opposition by the victory and the world is waiting for the government to acknowledge defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death,” Milei said.
Maduro was swift to respond to Musk’s social media posts, calling the billionaire a threat to Venezuela.
“He is the representation of the fascist ideology, anti-natural, anti-society,” Maduro said.
“Elon Musk is desperate, control yourself,” he warned. “Whoever gets involved with me dries out.”
This is not Musk’s first confrontation with foreign governments. Earlier this year, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” clashed with a Brazilian supreme court justice over free speech, far-right accounts and purported misinformation on X, formerly Twitter. Musk bought Twitter back in 2022, upending many of the social platform's policies and laying off the majority of its workforce.
As for Venezuela’s election, leaders around the world also expressed concerns over the results, many calling for transparency in the vote count.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
dagon
Maduro/Chavez: Dictators.
Trump/Orban/Xi/Mohammed bin Salman: Champions of peace, prosperity and democracy.
Xitter is absolutely free speech for Musk's AI-enabled delusional world view.
Musk needs to rethink his ethics in light of who he often cites.
https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/sunaks-gruesome-interview-with-elon-musk-demeaned-the-office-of-pm/
PTownsend
Musk must have forgotten that Russia and China have huge investments in Venezuela, and might risk alienating Putin and Xi.
Why with all the hundreds of millions that Maduro and his oligarchs have got from sales of Venezuelan oil and gas, is the country in such a financial mess. Oil/gas rich countries like Venezuela run by corrupt despots are often like that, The UAE/Kuwait and a few others have done much better at distributing the wealth got from selling their resources, whereas nations like Venezuela, Iran, and Russia have seen most of the wealth skimmed off with little left for those outside the ruling caste. Hopefully Mexico with new leadership can be a country where most citizens prosper from their state's sales of oil and gas, not just the ruling caste.