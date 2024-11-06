 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee Trump returns to the site of the July assassination attempt against him, in Butler
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria
world

Musk sued over $1 million election giveaway

0 Comments
By Jonathan Stempel
AUSTIN, Texas

Elon Musk was sued in a proposed class action on Tuesday by registered voters who signed his petition to support the Constitution for a chance to win his $1 million-a-day giveaway, and now claim it was a fraud.

The complaint filed by Arizona resident Jacqueline McAferty in the Austin, Texas federal court said Musk and his America PAC organization falsely induced voters to sign by claiming they would choose winners randomly, though they were predetermined.

She also said the defendants profited from the giveaway by driving traffic and attention to Musk's X social media platform, and by collecting personal information such as her name, address and phone number that they could sell.

A lawyer for Musk and lawyers for McAferty did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the complaint.

McAferty sued one day after a Philadelphia judge denied a request by that city's district attorney Larry Krasner to end the giveaway, which Krasner called an illegal lottery.

That ruling was largely symbolic because Musk has no plans to give out more money following the U.S. presidential election.

The world's richest person opened the giveaway to voters in seven battleground states who signed a petition to support free speech and gun rights. Tuesday's lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages for everyone who signed.

Musk is a Texas resident and his electric car company Tesla is based in Austin.

He has supported Republican Donald Trump in the presidential race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo