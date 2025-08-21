 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Pool
world

Elon Musk must face lawsuit claiming he ran illegal $1 million election lottery

0 Comments
By Jonathan Stempel
AUSTIN, Texas

Elon Musk was ordered on Wednesday by a federal judge to face a lawsuit by voters accusing the world's richest person of defrauding them into signing a petition to support the U.S. Constitution for a chance to win his $1 million-a-day giveaway.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas said Jacqueline McAferty plausibly alleged in her proposed class action that Musk and his political action committee America PAC wrongly induced her to provide personal identifying information as part of the giveaway, late in the 2024 election campaign.

Lawyers for Musk and America PAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk founded America PAC to support Republican Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential run.

McAferty, an Arizona resident, said Musk and America PAC induced voters in seven battleground states to sign his petition by promising that $1 million recipients would be chosen randomly, as in a lottery, though the voters had no real chance to collect.

She said voters who signed were also required to provide names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.

In seeking a dismissal, Musk listed several "red flags" as proof he had not run an illegal lottery.

He said these included statements that the $1 million recipients were "selected to earn" the money and expected to become America PAC spokespeople, defeating the idea that the payment was a "prize."

But the judge cited other statements suggesting the defendants were "awarding" the $1 million, and the money could be "won."

"It is plausible that plaintiff justifiably relied on those statements to believe that defendants were objectively offering her the chance to enter a random lottery--even if that is not what they subjectively intended to do," Pitman wrote.

The judge was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama in 2014.

Musk had also rejected the suggestion that petition signers suffered harm by providing contact information. Pitman said an expert in political data brokerage could testify what that information was worth for voters in battleground states.

The lawsuit was filed on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

A day earlier, a Philadelphia judge refused to end Musk's giveaway, saying that city's top prosecutor failed to show it was an illegal lottery.

Musk is a Texas resident, and his electric car company Tesla is based in Austin.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo