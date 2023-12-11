Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favor of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
It poses new uncertainty for advertisers, who have fled X over concerns about hate speech appearing alongside their ads, and is the latest divisive public personality to get back their banned account.
Musk posted a poll on Saturday asking if Jones should be reinstated, with the results showing 70% of those who responded in favor. Early Sunday, Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken and so it shall be.”
A few hours later, Jones' posts were visible again and he retweeted a post about his video game. He and his Infowars show had been permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.
Musk, who has described himself as a free speech absolutist, said the move was about protecting those rights. In response to a user who posted that “permanent account bans are antithetical to free speech,” Musk wrote, “I find it hard to disagree with this point.”
The billionaire Tesla CEO also tweeted it's likely that Community Notes — X's crowd-sourced fact-checking service — “will respond rapidly to any AJ post that needs correction.”
It is a major turnaround for Musk, who previously said he wouldn’t let Jones back on the platform despite repeated calls to do so. Last year, Musk pointed to the death of his first-born child and tweeted, “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”
Jones repeatedly has said on his show that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators never happened and was staged in an effort to tighten gun laws.
Relatives of many of the victims sued Jones in Connecticut and Texas, winning nearly $1.5 billion in judgments against him. In October, a judge ruled that Jones could not use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billon of that debt.
Relatives of the school shooting victims testified at the trials about being harassed and threatened by Jones’ believers, who sent threats and even confronted the grieving families in person, accusing them of being “crisis actors” whose children never existed.
Jones is appealing the judgments, saying he didn’t get fair trials and his speech was protected by the First Amendment.
Restoring Jones' account comes as Musk has seen a slew of big brands, including Disney and IBM, stop advertising on X after a report by liberal advocacy group Media Matters said ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and white nationalist posts.
They also were scared away after Musk himself endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory in response to a post on X. The Tesla CEO later apologized and visited Israel, where he toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas militants and held talks with top Israeli leaders.
But he also has said advertisers are engaging in “blackmail” and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
“Don’t advertise,” Musk said in an on-stage interview late last month at The New York Times DealBook Summit.
After buying Twitter last year, Musk said he was granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts and has since reinstated former President Donald Trump; Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, following two suspensions over antisemitic posts last year; and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was kicked off the platform for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies.
Trump, who was banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, has his own social media site, Truth Social, and has only tweeted once since being allowed back on X.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PTownsend
Musk is another narcissistically impaired privileged caste male who's becoming increasingly delusional, he's supportive of a wack conspiracist like Alex Jones while also supportive of the pizzagate tales ( As I recall the nuts pushing that theory claim there are pizza parlors where pedo-cannibals -in this case anti-fascists - are served babies by alien reptiles). His backers in China and Russia must be so proud of him as he and others in the media like Murdoch try to further split and weaken the US as a democracy, and help the extremist wing of Republicans backing the previous guy. The US government should no longer have contracts with Musk, let him rely on Beijing for padding his and the CCP's fortunes. X-Twitter is trying to replace the National Enquirer as the media source of choice for the least reasonable 'conservatives', and others in the extreme far right
FizzBit
Who cares?
Only the leftists. Apparently only leftist free speech is allowed.
Big deal about nuthin.
Last time I checked, pizza gate followers weren't burning down cities and destroying private businesses like the left organizations do. Is BLM and ANTIFA still allowed on X? Hmmmm......
PTownsend
Onlthe most extreme in the extreme right think telling blatant lies should be protected by free speech, and that violently attacking the US Congress should also be protected.
Gene Hennigh
Musk? Trump? Who is worse? Well, it's pretty hard to tell. Maybe Alex Jones. He shot his mouth off and then justifiably had to pay and he's still got his money. Cronies stick together.
First15
I find it funny that people only praise democracy when it supports their efforts and prevents "extremists" from taking power, but then turn around and declare that democracy of "broken" when it doesn't support them and props up "populists".
Cards fan
Yeah, they were only carrying guns into pizza shops to shoot people with over nonsensical lies. Big deal. ;)
Really? What cities have been burnt down?
And yet the FBI sites rightwing terrorism, not leftwing terrorism, as one the threats to the US. Hmmm...;)
UChosePoorly
Musk can help Alex Jones pay the families of the kids that were shot up in their classrooms.
dagon
In Iain M. Banks Culture series, crucial decisions like for war are done by vote query to neural interface among the Culturea trillions of citizens.
Xiitter is querying a user base that more and more resembles 4ch.
Musk, you are no Iain Banks Culture Mind.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2018/jun/19/elon-musk-iain-banks-culture-novels
First15
More then enough people on the Left agree that lying is "free speech". Do you remember how many organizations were complaining about the "unjust persecution" and fines they received for lying about Rittenhouse, Sandmann, and Depp?
Thuban
The harder the government tries to suppress dissent, the stronger that dissent will become.
bass4funk
Good news!!
dagon
Roping in a lot of people with your wildly imprecise ledt and right there, but that is a usual tires tactic of the pop eight.
Depp seems no fan of Trump by the way.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/film/2017/jun/23/johnny-depp-jokes-about-killing-trump-in-glastonbury-appearance
Cards fan
What's that got to do with a private platform banning a user for repeated blatant violations of TOC? Nothing.
bass4funk
Because the left can’t control him.
Not even sure what time that is, but Dems have their own conspiratorial beliefs as well.
No, this administration has had a three year head start in that department.
Wait, but if he were to back the extremist liberal that would be acceptable? Why?
If the U.S. is that stupid and by indications over the last two years that they are by the disastrous decision policies they made, go for it.
That would be the New York Times to be more precise
No, the left is just angry that Musk believes in democracy and thinks everyone should have a voice and should be allowed to speak. I think the Squad as radical as their views are have the right to be heard, I don’t think they should be in government, but as private citizens, knock yourself out if people want to hear that garbage.
2020hindsights
Thuban
Completely irrelevant, and the government isn't trying to suppress dissent..., so...