UK by-election in Gorton and Denton
Green Party's candidate Hannah Spencer arrives during vote counting in the Gorton and Denton by-election, triggered by the resignation of Andrew Gwynne, at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, Britain, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja Image: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
world

Embarrassing defeat for UK's Starmer as Greens seize Labour stronghold

4 Comments
By Andy Bruce and Andrew MacAskill
MANCHESTER

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party suffered an embarrassing election defeat on Friday in an ‌area of Greater Manchester that it had dominated for almost a century, a loss that underscores the breakdown of Britain's two-party politics.

The loss of one of Labour's safest seats, in the ‌biggest electoral test in almost a year, puts further pressure ⁠on Starmer to prove that he should keep his ⁠job following weeks ⁠of political turmoil and calls for him to resign.

The left-wing Green Party's ‌Hannah Spencer won the contest for the vacant parliamentary seat of Gorton and Denton, ⁠with Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK ⁠party coming second, and Labour pushed into third place.

The result was "clearly disappointing", said Labour party chair Anna Turley.

Starmer had staked his personal authority on Labour winning the seat by blocking one of his rivals, the ⁠popular Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, from standing, and by visiting the constituency ⁠this week when British leaders normally avoid ‌campaigning in local areas if they risk losing.

The defeat comes after Starmer faced the most dangerous moment of his premiership this month when some of his lawmakers said he should resign over his decision to appoint Labour veteran ‌Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, despite his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

DEFEAT PILES PRESSURE ON STARMER BEFORE MAY ELECTIONS

Labour won just over half the vote in Gorton and Denton at the last general election in 2024. But Starmer's unpopularity, sluggish economic growth and a series of scandals and policy U-turns contributed to a deep fall in the party's support.

The Green ​Party won 40.7% of the vote on Friday in an election triggered when a member of parliament resigned for health reasons. Nigel Farage's Reform ‌Party came second with 28.7% of the votes and Labour finished third with 25.4%.

Starmer was unlikely to face an immediate threat to his position if he lost, Labour lawmakers said before ‌the vote.

But he could be challenged after May elections, they added, when ⁠Labour is expected to fare ⁠badly in local and regional polls, including ​for the parliaments in Wales and Scotland.

It was the first time ⁠the Green Party, which supports ‌leaving NATO and legalizing recreational drugs, had won a ​one-off election for a seat in parliament or one in the north of England.

That takes the party's total number of seats in the House of Commons to five out of 650.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

Login to comment

Wasn't even close.

Labour will hate this result more than a Reform win, because Labour's only hope (in the weird worldview of Morgan McSweeney etc) is to present themselves as the only legitimate vote to stop Reform. You cannot be that if the Greens can demonstrably beat them. The Labour Party even distributed fliers in Gorton and Denton from a fake "Tactical Voting" organization telling locals they had to vote Labour to stop Reform. I am not making this up.

A week ago, BBC's Question Time had a Reform representative on but no Green Party representative just before a byelection where the Green Party were ahead in the polls. This result is a clear two fingers to the BBC as well, who richly deserve them.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Now this hapless tool of the Establishment and genocidal shill for Tel Aviv needs to be evicted from No. 10 and delivered to the Hague.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Interesting win by a minority Green Party.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A week ago, BBC's Question Time had a Reform representative on but no Green Party representative just before a byelection where the Green Party were ahead in the polls. This result is a clear two fingers to the BBC as well, who richly deserve them.

Question Time has been giving Farage and the non-entities behind him in UKIP and Reform an outsized platform for over a decade.

Well done to the Greens.

Starmer needs to go .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

