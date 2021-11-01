Emotional reunions in Sydney as Australia's international border reopens

Families reunited in emotional scenes at Sydney's international airport on Monday, as Australia's border reopened almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began.
Australia has finally lifted its ban on citizens traveling overseas without permission, while the two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, now allow vaccinated Australians to arrive without quarantine of any kind.
On March 20 last year, Australia introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, halting almost all travel to the island continent. Critics had dubbed the country a "hermit state".
Families have been split across continents, and tens of thousands of nationals were stranded overseas, with those gaining permission to enter forced to spend thousands of dollars and agree to spend 14 days locked in a hotel room.
Tim Turner, who hadn't seen his son for more than a year, said it was "pretty brilliant" that they were now able to reunite.
Touching down in Sydney was "beautiful, beautiful", he told reporters at the airport.
Australian airline Qantas had grounded much of its fleet for more than 18 months, with CEO Alan Joyce calling the resumption of regular international flights "a long time coming".
"It's wonderful to see Australians able to reunite with loved ones after such a long time apart," he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "big day for Australia", posting on Facebook that the country was now "ready for take-off!"
Travel is expected to resume slowly after such a protracted shutdown, with low passenger numbers on the first flights to arrive.
More than one million foreign residents remain stuck in Australia unable to see friends or relatives overseas, with the relaxed travel rules applying mainly to citizens.
Two Australian states with lower vaccination rates -- Western Australia and Queensland -- will remain virtually closed to the world, as they still have mandatory and costly 14-day hotel quarantine requirements in place.© 2021 AFP
Bradley
Vaccine hesitancy is very strong on the West Coast which has only achieved 63.1% fully vaccinated and 78.5% first dose but I'm okay with waiting until we have had a chance to see how it works out for Sydney and Melbourne but not happy to wait indefinitely. I've also given suggesting family and friends get vaccinated and although I hope they wont suffer once the borders are open I fear that many will.
thelonius
Haven't seen my family in over 2 years. While I am not subject to a quarantine in my home country, I have to quarantine here for 10 days, which is impossible with my line of work.
I wonder how much Japanese citizens think (or care) about folks like me.