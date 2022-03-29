Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The eastern half of Shanghai was placed in lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases in the city swelled Photo: AFP
Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai Covid-19 cases surge

6 Comments
SHANGHAI

Shanghai recorded a steep climb in COVID-19 cases Tuesday as spreading anxiety in the Chinese city of about 25 million prompted panic-buying at supermarkets.

Millions endured a second day of lockdown after authorities effectively split the country's biggest urban area in two, with residents of the city's eastern half confined to their homes for four days and subjected to mandatory testing.

China reported 6,886 domestic COVID cases nationwide on Tuesday, with more than 4,400 of them detected in Shanghai, now the centre of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

Images showed some supermarket shelves in the city emptied of all goods.

"After being unable to grab any groceries this morning, I went back to sleep, and all I dreamt about was buying food at the supermarket," one user wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform. "I'd never have thought that society today would be worried over buying groceries."

In a bid to keep Shanghai's economy running, authorities have avoided the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, instead opting for rolling, localised restrictions.

The area locked down on Monday is the sprawling eastern district known as Pudong, which includes the main international airport and glittering financial centre.

The lockdown will last until Friday, then switch to the city's more populated western Puxi section, home to the historic Bund riverfront.

The city's airports, railway stations and international shipping ports remain operational, while key manufacturers are allowed to resume production after a brief halt, state media reported.

China has largely kept virus outbreaks under control over the past two years through strict zero-tolerance measures including mass lockdowns of cities and provinces for even small numbers of cases.

But Omicron has proven harder to stamp out.

At a press briefing on Monday, health expert Wu Fan said it was "necessary to take more resolute measures" to eliminate community transmission.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Well, China is experiencing Karma.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Empty shelves in much of Europe as well.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well, China is experiencing Karma.

It's not the general people's fault. They're the ones who'll ultimately suffer.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Normally I am very supportive of China's government, but feels like some missteps here.

The semi-lockdowns around Shanghai just reminds me of Japan's quasi-semi-lockdown dance that ultimately wasn't very effective at doing much of anything. They've had such a good record with actual lockdowns across the country, they could have done the same here.

Also the fact that emergency runs were being made on grocery stores seems telling of poor planning. Other regions of China underwent total lockdowns and had government support of food being delivered to residents to make sure that nobody went without.

I know that China absolutely can do better than this so definitely reason to be critical here.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Some couldn't buy anything at the supermarkets, while others over-shopped and posted online images/videos of all the food they bought.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lockdowns are pretty ineffective, but luckily death rates from this surge in cases are likely to be way lower than in many other countries dur to Omicron taking over. So if you measure success by death rate then pretty good. cost to the country and its people less easy to measure and likely to be pretty substantial.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

