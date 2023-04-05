Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rupert Murdoch Photo: AFP/File
world

Engagement off for media mogul Murdoch: report

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and a dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host have abruptly called off their engagement, a report said Tuesday.

The 92-year-old announced his planned nuptials less than a month ago, telling his own New York Post that he would wed Ann Lesley Smith and the pair would spend "the second half of our lives together."

But Vanity Fair, citing unnamed sources close to Murdoch, said the wedding plans were suddenly halted.

The magazine reported one source saying Murdoch had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith's evangelical views.

The ceremony had been planned for summer, a year after Murdoch's divorce from his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall.

The Australian Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.

Last month, he was enthusiastic about the relationship.

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love -- but I knew this would be my last. It better be," he told the New York Post. "I'm happy."

The pair met last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California.

"In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half," said Smith. "I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me."

Murdoch, who has six children, was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna Torv, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog