Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

England resumes lockdown easing but stiffens punishment on rule breaches

0 Comments
LONDON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the reopening of the economy in England to resume, saying a rise in infections that prompted caution two weeks ago had now levelled off, but warning of harsher punishment for those who breach the remaining rules.

Last month, amid rising case numbers, Johnson said there was "a warning light on the dashboard" and paused the reopening of casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks just hours before they opened their doors.

He said that phase of his reopening plan can now go ahead.

"Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed," he said.

Most businesses are now allowed to operate, albeit within strict guidelines. Friday's announcement means trials of crowds at sporting events can also go ahead and indoor theatre, music and performances can resume with socially distanced audiences.

Data shows infections in Britain have topped 1,000 three times this month and remain at or above the level seen two weeks ago. Quarantine measures have been imposed on European neighbours where cases are rising more sharply.

An accompanying statement issued by Johnson's office added: "Two weeks ago the ONS (Office for National Statistics) had expressed concerns about a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive. The situation now appears to have levelled off."

However, Johnson also announced increased fines of up to 3,200 pounds ($4,175) for those who repeatedly refuse to wear a face mask where they are required to do so, and cautioned that he would halt the lockdown easing again if required.

“Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog