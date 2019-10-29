Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shark attack in Australia's in the Whitsunday Islands has left two English tourists badly injured, one with his foot bitten off Photo: AFP/File
world

English tourists seriously injured in Australia shark attack

4 Comments
By Sarah Lai
SYDNEY

An English tourist had his foot bitten off by a shark while another was bitten during the attack in the Whitsunday Islands near Australia's Great Barrier Reef on Tuesday, officials said.

In the latest in a string of shark attacks in the tourist area, a 28-year-old man's right foot was bitten off while a 22-year-old man suffered serious lacerations to his lower left leg, according to Mackay Base Hospital.

The pair were in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital after being airlifted from the resort town of Airlie Beach, an official told AFP.

They had been on a boat tour of the Whitsundays Islands when they were attacked while swimming in Hook Passage, according to the RACQ Central Queensland Rescue, which operated the helicopter flight.

They were "wrestling in the water" at the popular snorkelling spot when the attack occurred, an RACQ spokesperson told AFP.

"One of the patients was attacked first and the shark was believed to (have) come back" to attack the second, Queensland ambulance service operations manager Tracey Eastwick told reporters in Mackay.

Two foreign paramedics were on board the boat and provided initial first aid as the men were rushed back to the shore, Eastwick said.

In the past year there have been several reported shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, which had been considered safe for swimming.

A woman and child were believed to have been mauled by a shark in January, while a man died of his injuries and a 12-year-old girl lost a leg in two separate attacks last year.

Despite tens of millions of visits to the beach in Australia annually, shark attacks remain rare.

There were 27 shark attacks in the country's waters in 2018, according to data compiled by Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Sharks. Kill em all!!!!!!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Ouch, “Sorry Charlie”.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

poor sharks... no dinner tonight

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Their Ocean not ours Hook passage is a beautiful spot but its pretty well known that some decent size sharks get around there..But hey what a story for the Grandkids..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #52: Pepper the Robot Freaks Out Twitterverse Singing Happy Birthday

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Fuji-Q Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog