Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of B Company, 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, conduct firefighting operations near Hay River
FILE PHOTO: Members of B Company, 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Regiment, conduct firefighting operations near Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada August 21, 2023. Lieutenant (Navy) Alex Roy/Canadian Forces/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/CANADIAN FORCES
world

Entire town in Canada ordered to leave as wildfires encroach

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Wildfires in Canada's Northwest Territories on Friday forced the evacuation of the entire town of Hay River, a community of about 4,000 people on the Great Slave Lake, authorities said.

The government of the Northwest Territories ordered everyone in town, including essential workers, to go to the Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport and await further instructions.

"Anyone who remains in Hay River is doing so at their own risk," the Northwest Territories government said in an alert posted at 3:23 p.m. local time on Friday. "There will be no emergency services or response available."

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record and in the past week more than 50,000 people, including the entire population of the Northwest Territories' capital Yellowknife, have been forced to flee their homes.

Mail service to numerous communities in the Northwest Territories has also been impacted by the fires, the government said in a later alert.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo