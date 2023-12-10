Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Activists poured a fluorescent green liquid into the Grand Canal Photo: AFP
world

Environmental activists pour green dye in Venice canal

0 Comments
ROME

Environmental activists from the group Extinction Rebellion poured dye into Venice's Grand Canal and several Italian rivers Saturday in protest against the "failure" of ongoing international climate talks to deliver results.

In the middle of the afternoon, the activists poured a fluorescent green liquid into the Grand Canal, Venice, in the midst of passers-by, gondolas and tourists, according to images posted on social networks.

At the same time, activists hanging from ropes and harnesses unfurled a banner from Venice's famous Rialto Bridge reading "COP28: while the government talks, we're hanging on by a thread".

Extinction Rebellion Italy said on X that it had sprayed a "harmless" fluorescein dye in the Venice waters.

"The climate crisis is already having a disastrous impact on Italy, science tells us it's going to get worse and politicians are wasting time with farce," the group lamented in a statement.

"We are revolting against this inaction, we cannot remain silent while our future is sold out to the fossil industries!"

Similar actions were carried out in the Tiber in Rome, in a canal in Milan and in the Po in Turin, according to images posted on social networks.

In May, environmental activists painted the basin of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black after deadly floods in northeast Italy, which they claimed was a "warning" about climate change.

China said on Saturday it saw progress in reaching a climate deal at a key United Nations COP28 summit in Dubai, despite a last-minute push by the OPEC oil cartel to resist a phase-out of fossil fuels.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel