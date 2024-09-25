 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Environmental activists smeared red paint on the columns of Finland's parliament building in a protest against the peat industry Image: Lehtikuva/AFP
world

Environmentalists smear Finland's parliament in red paint

0 Comments
HELSINKI

Environmental activists sprayed red paint on Finland's parliament building on Wednesday to protest against the peat industry, sparking strong criticism from politicians.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Finland and Swedish organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) smeared several granite columns at the building's main entrance in red paint resembling blood.

They told AFP they were protesting against the Finnish state-owned company Neova mining peat in Swedish wetlands.

Peat extracted from wetlands is often used as an energy source or for farming purposes, emitting large amounts of carbon dioxide.

In their natural state, peatlands store large amounts of carbon dioxide.

"We have painted the columns with this easily washable paint to show that Finland is actively involved in accelerating the climate crisis," said Valpuri Nykanen, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Finland standing outside the building.

"Finland is mining peat in Sweden, while we know that we must phase out oil, gas and all fossil fuels and peat is very fossil," added Lior Tell-Stefansson from Aterstall Vatmarker.

Police arrived at the scene after 8:00 am (0500 GMT) and removed 10 protesters sitting on the stairs with signs in their hands.

The incident was investigated as aggravated damage to property, the police said in a statement.

Several Finnish politicians immediately condemned the act.

Newspaper Helsingin Sanomat quoted Prime Minister Petteri Orpo as saying it was "completely incomprehensible and unacceptable vandalism".

"Finland is a free democracy. We have the right to demonstrate and influence things, but we have civilised ways of doing it," Orpo said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Oh no. Now they're going after the peat. What will be one of my beloved peated whisky?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

be one= become

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog