Environmentalists smear Finland's parliament in red paint

Environmental activists smeared red paint on the columns of Finland's parliament building in a protest against the peat industry

Environmental activists sprayed red paint on Finland's parliament building on Wednesday to protest against the peat industry, sparking strong criticism from politicians.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Finland and Swedish organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) smeared several granite columns at the building's main entrance in red paint resembling blood.

They told AFP they were protesting against the Finnish state-owned company Neova mining peat in Swedish wetlands.

Peat extracted from wetlands is often used as an energy source or for farming purposes, emitting large amounts of carbon dioxide.

In their natural state, peatlands store large amounts of carbon dioxide.

"We have painted the columns with this easily washable paint to show that Finland is actively involved in accelerating the climate crisis," said Valpuri Nykanen, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Finland standing outside the building.

"Finland is mining peat in Sweden, while we know that we must phase out oil, gas and all fossil fuels and peat is very fossil," added Lior Tell-Stefansson from Aterstall Vatmarker.

Police arrived at the scene after 8:00 am (0500 GMT) and removed 10 protesters sitting on the stairs with signs in their hands.

The incident was investigated as aggravated damage to property, the police said in a statement.

Several Finnish politicians immediately condemned the act.

Newspaper Helsingin Sanomat quoted Prime Minister Petteri Orpo as saying it was "completely incomprehensible and unacceptable vandalism".

"Finland is a free democracy. We have the right to demonstrate and influence things, but we have civilised ways of doing it," Orpo said.

