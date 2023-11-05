Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NATO Summit in Vilnius
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Photo: Reuters/KACPER PEMPEL
world

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden's NATO bid ratification

0 Comments
ANKARA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would try to facilitate the parliamentary ratification of Sweden's NATO membership as much as possible, but added that Stockhom had still not taken sufficient action on Kurdish militants.

Erdogan submitted a bill approving Sweden's NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification last month, a move welcomed by the alliance and Stockholm. Turkey had initially raised objections due to what it said was Sweden's harboring of groups it deems terrorist.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said Stockholm had taken some steps regarding protests organized by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and also concerning arms embargoes on Turkey, but not on the activities of the PKK in Sweden.

"Our duty was to submit this to parliament in the first stage, we did that," broadcaster Haberturk quoted him on Saturday as having told the reporters on his plane.

Erdogan also said planned talks in parliament about Turkey's 2024 state budget would now take priority, suggesting that the approval of Sweden's NATO membership might not be rapid.

"But we will try to facilitate the work (on ratifying Sweden's NATO bid) as much as possible. We will try to show positive efforts as much as we can at this point, so long as our counterparts approach us positively."

The bill must be approved by parliament's foreign affairs committee before a vote by the full general assembly. Erdogan would then sign it into law.

Long-neutral Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year to bolster their security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland's membership was sealed in April, but Sweden's bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog