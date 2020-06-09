Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the inauguration ceremony for a public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 5, 2020. Erdogan on Friday canceled a decision announced by the Interior Ministry late Thursday to impose a new, two-day weekend curfew in 15 of the country's provinces that took many by surprise. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
world

Erdogan says Turkey, U.S. reached agreements on Libya

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he has reached agreements with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that could herald a “new era” concerning Libya.

Erdogan made the comment in a television interview following a telephone call with the U.S. president, but did not elaborate on the agreements reached.

"After our talks on the transition process in Libya, a new era can begin between Turkey and the U.S.,” Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT. “We had some agreements.”

Earlier, a statement from his office said Erdogan and Trump had agreed to continue their close cooperation on Libya.

Turkey’s support for Libya’s U.N.-supported government in Tripoli has helped shift the balance in the country, allowing the Tripoli-based forces to retake the capital’s airport and gain the upper hand against the rival east-based forces, led by Khalifa Hifter.

Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Tripoli-based government receives aid from Qatar, Italy and Turkey, which stepped up its military support in recent months.

Erdogan said he would soon also discuss the situation in Libya with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

