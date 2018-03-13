Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ethiopia bus crash kills 38 students

0 Comments
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopia's state-affiliated broadcaster says that a bus plunged into a ditch, killing 38 people in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region.

Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported on Tuesday that the bus veered off the road and went into the trench. It said an additional 10 people were injured.

The broadcaster reported that most of the victims were university students. It said the accident happened in the south Wollo area.

Ethiopia is upgrading its road system but dilapidated roads, inadequate driving skills and poor conditions of vehicles contribute to road traffic deaths. According to a report in Ethiopia last year, traffic accidents claimed the lives of more than 16,000 people in the country between 2014 and 2017.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

STEP up to Help Students Pass the Eiken English Proficiency Test

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club