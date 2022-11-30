Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region

0 Comments
NAIROBI, Kenya

There is "no timeline” for restoring internet access to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region, a senior government official said Tuesday.

The restoration of Tigray’s internet service will be carried alongside the resumption of its phone and electricity services, though no date has been set for those goals, Ethiopia's Minister for Innovation and Technology Belete Molla said.

He was speaking at the U.N.’s annual Internet Governance Forum being held this week in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

“The government of Ethiopia is designing a package that is not only about internet resumption but the resumption of everything, because this is what we need as a people, as a government,” Belete said of the internet shutdown in Tigray. “There is no timeline.”

Tigray, home to more than 5 million people, has been mostly without internet, telecommunications and banking since war broke out between federal government troops and forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November 2020.

A ceasefire deal signed between the warring sides in South Africa earlier this month commits the government to restoring Tigray’s basic services, but the communications blackout has not yet been lifted.

Renewed fighting in August halted aid deliveries to Tigray, which is in the throes of a humanitarian crisis. Aid has now started reaching the region, but the World Food Program said last week that access to parts of Tigray remains “constrained.”

With the Tigray blackout still in place, the U.N.’s decision to hold its flagship event on internet access in Ethiopia has drawn criticism. This year’s conference aims to build steps towards “universal, affordable and meaningful connectivity," especially in Africa where 60% of the continent's 1.3 billion people are offline.

Ethiopia has shut down the internet at least 22 times since 2016, according to internet rights group Access Now. The blackout affecting Tigray “is the world’s longest uninterrupted shutdown,” said Brett Solomon, Access Now’s executive director.

Aid workers and rights groups say the communications blackout has hampered the delivery of aid to Tigray and fueled human rights abuses by fostering a culture of impunity among armed actors. U.N. investigators have accused all sides of abuses, including killings, rape and torture.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the internet forum on Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared to defend the shutdown in Tigray, saying the internet has “supported the spread of disinformation as Ethiopia dealt with an armed rebellion in the northern part of the country.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog