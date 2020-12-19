Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff stands next to a truck during a mission to deliver medical assistance to the region's main hospital in Mekele, capital of the Tigray region, in Ethiopia on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. According to ICRC, teams have now begun to distribute the first international aid to arrive in Mekele since fighting erupted with medical supplies going to Ayder Hospital, the Regional Health Bureau, and the Ethiopian Red Cross Society pharmacy, to help care for more than 400 trauma patients and to treat those with chronic and routine medical conditions. (ICRC via AP)
world

Ethiopia offers reward for rebellious leaders of Tigray

0 Comments
By ANDREW MELDRUM
JOHANNESBURG

Ethiopia is offering a reward of more than $250,000 for information on the whereabouts of Tigray’s rebellious leaders who fled the regional capital Mekele three weeks ago.

The state broadcaster EBC quoted an Ethiopian Defense Forces official on Friday morning as saying the government is offering 10 million birr (around $257,000) for information leading to the capture of the leaders of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front who led the region's conflict against the federal government.

“The offer is made to apprehend the TPLF leaders in a short span of time,” Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero said on the broadcaster.

The Ethiopian army is conducting operations to capture the regional leaders, according to previous local media reports.

In early November Ethiopia’s federal government launched a military attack on Tigray's leaders, saying they had provoked the federal forces. The Tigray leaders remained defiant.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, declared victory in early December but local reports suggest there are still some clashes in areas of Tigray.

Thousands of people are feared to have died in the conflict that pitted Ethiopia’s federal government against the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front, a party that dominated Ethiopian politics for 27 years until the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Abiy came to power in April 2018.

The conflict in Tigray has alarmed the international humanitarian community, as communications have been cut off with large parts of the region. The U.N. refugee agency said more than 50,000 Ethiopians, mainly from Tigray, have fled across the border to Sudan.

The European Union has postponed 90 million euros ($109 million) in budgetary support to Ethiopia over lack of access to the country’s Tigray region to deliver humanitarian aid amid the conflict.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog