EU and Israel resume dialogue with focus on Gaza's future

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and EU commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica hold a press conference on the day of an EU-Israel Association Council with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, February 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Lili Bayer

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday he does not want his country's relationship with Europe to be "held hostage" by views on the conflict with Palestinians, as Israel resumed a dialogue with the European Union strained by the war in Gaza.

Saar held talks with senior European officials in Brussels as the bloc considered a role in the reconstruction of Gaza following last month's fragile ceasefire deal.

"Israeli-EU relations must not be held hostage to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Saar said in a joint press conference with EU officials following the discussions.

The Israeli minister co-chaired a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in the first such session since 2022.

Kallas described the session as "candid", saying at the joint press conference that "I'm glad we can do this with you".

The EU foreign policy chief also outlined a range of worries about the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We have constantly called on all parties, including Israel, to respect international humanitarian law," she said, adding that Europe "cannot hide our concern when it comes to the West Bank" and supports the return of displaced Palestinians to their Gaza homes.

Kallas also said it was imperative that the ceasefire in Gaza moves toward a second phase and that the EU will support reconstruction of the enclave when the time comes.

The Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel's response, exposed sharp divisions within the EU.

While all members condemned the Hamas attacks, some staunchly defended Israel's war in Gaza as others condemned Israel's military campaign and its toll on civilians.

In February 2024, the leaders of Spain and Ireland sent a letter to the European Commission asking for a review of whether Israel was complying with its human rights obligations under the 2000 EU-Israel Association Agreement, which provides the basis for political and economic cooperation between the two sides.

But ahead of Monday's meeting, the bloc's 27 member countries negotiated a compromise position that praises areas of cooperation with Israel while also raising concerns.

At the meeting, the EU emphasized both Europe's commitment to Israel's security and its view that "displaced Gazans should be ensured a safe and dignified return to their homes in Gaza", according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

This month, U.S. President Donald Trump shocked Arab nations and Western allies by proposing the U.S. "take over" Gaza, permanently displacing its Palestinian inhabitants and creating the "Riviera of the Middle East".

The war started when Hamas-led militants launched a cross-border attack on Israeli communities that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israel.

The Israeli retaliatory offensive has killed at least 48,000 people, Palestinian health authorities say, leaving some hundreds of thousands of people in makeshift shelters and dependent on aid trucks.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.