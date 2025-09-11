Von der Leyen urges EU to fight for place in 'hostile' world

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered a combative State of the Union address to the bloc's parliament

By Adrien DE CALAN

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday urged Europe to assert its independence in a "hostile" world, as she condemned Russia's drone incursion in Poland and pushed for tougher action against Israel over Gaza.

"Battle lines for a new world order based on power are being drawn right now," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in her annual State of the EU address.

"So, yes, Europe must fight. For its place in a world in which many major powers are either ambivalent or openly hostile to Europe," she said. "This must be Europe's independence moment."

The rallying call from the powerful head of the 27-nation bloc's executive comes as she faces criticism over a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the bloc is grappling with the fourth year of the Ukraine war as it threatens to spill over the EU border, and struggling for a united stance on the dire situation in Gaza.

In the face of sporadic heckling from some lawmakers, von der Leyen gave a trenchant defense of her deal with Trump arguing that it had helped avert the "chaos" of a trade war.

Lawmakers have broadly attacked the deal as lopsided in Washington's favor, while also recognizing that Europe's security dependence on its U.S. ally had left its hands tied for the tariffs fight.

But it was the actual war happening just beyond the bloc's eastern flank that focused attention after Poland and NATO scrambled their defenses to counter an incursion by Russian drones.

"Just today, we have seen a reckless and unprecedented violation of Poland and Europe's airspace by more than 10 Russian Shahed drones," von der Leyen said.

Building up its defenses is a central part of the EU's agenda and von der Leyen said "Europe will defend every inch of its territory.

"Europe's eastern flank keeps all of Europe safe. From the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. This is why we must invest in supporting it," she said.

As the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine drags on despite a peace push by Trump, von der Leyen pledged to keep up support for Kyiv and pressure on Moscow.

She said that the EU wanted to make sure that Russia would ultimately pay the cost for the damage it has inflicted in Ukraine, with its frozen assets going to fund a new "reparation loan".

Brussels will also host an international summit on trying to return abducted Ukrainian children, she said.

While the EU has managed to remain largely united on Ukraine, it has been ridden by divisions over its stance on the war on Gaza and has struggled to take action against Israel despite growing public ire.

Von der Leyen, who has long portrayed herself as a staunch ally of Israel, called now for a tougher stance saying she would propose measures including sanctioning "extremist" Israeli ministers and to curb trade ties.

"What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world. People killed while begging for food. Mothers holding lifeless babies. These images are simply catastrophic," von der Leyen said.

"Manmade famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity -- this must stop."

Left-wing lawmakers wore red in protest at the continuing suffering in Gaza, with Green leader Bas Eickhout among those assailing the bloc's inaction.

"Will we only start acting on Gaza when there is no Gaza left?" he asked.

Israel's foreign minister meanwhile accused von der Leyen of "sending the wrong message" with her sanctions threat.

Getting the measures that von der Leyen has proposed by the EU's member states will remain a major challenge.

To avoid deadlocking on foreign policy, von der Leyen made a broader call to reform the EU decision-making process and, in some areas, "break free from the shackles of unanimity" required among 27 capitals.

