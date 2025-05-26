 Japan Today
US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey Image: AFP
world

Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would pause his threatened 50 percent tariffs on the European Union until July 9, after a "very nice call" with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump had threatened on Friday to invoke the steep tariffs as soon as June 1, saying talks with the European Union over his previous levies were "going nowhere."

Von der Leyen "just called me... and she asked for an extension on the June 1st date, and she said she wants to get down to serious negotiation," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey.

"And I agreed to do that," he added.

Von der Leyen had earlier said on X that she held a "good call" with Trump, but that "to reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."

"Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively," said the president of the European Commission, which conducts trade policy for the 27-nation bloc.

Brussels and Washington have been negotiating in a bid to avert an all-out transatlantic trade war, and had agreed to suspend tariff action on both sides until July.

But Trump's threat on Friday dramatically raised the stakes.

The U.S. leader said Friday he was "not looking for a deal" with the EU, repeating his oft-stated view that the bloc was created to "take advantage" of the United States.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil separately on Sunday called for "serious negotiations" with Washington, saying he had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent about the matter.

"We don't need any further provocations, but serious negotiations," Klingbeil, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, told Bild newspaper.

"The U.S. tariffs endanger the U.S. economy just as much as the German and European economy," Klingbeil warned.

Trump has hit the bloc with three sets of tariffs: 25 percent on steel and aluminium and on automobiles, followed by a 20-percent "reciprocal" levy on all imports -- which has been suspended pending talks, though a baseline 10 percent remains in force.

The EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic, who held talks with his US counterparts on Friday, responded to Trump's latest outburst by saying the bloc was "committed to securing a deal" but that trade ties should be based on "mutual respect, not threats".

Brussels has announced plans to hit U.S. goods worth nearly 100 billion euros ($113 billion) with tariffs if negotiations fail to produce a deal.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods with the European Union was $236 billion in 2024.

But when taking account of services, where American firms are dominant, the European Commission calculates that the U.S. trade deficit stood at 50 billion euros ($57 billion).

© 2025 AFP

I'm sick of this guy. When will America wake up and smell the rot?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Von der Leyen "just called me... and she asked for an extension on the June 1st date, and she said she wants to get down to serious negotiation," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One i "And I agreed to do that," he added. Von der Leyen had earlier said on X that she held a "good call" with Trump, but that "to reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."

Trump continues making deals to benefit the US voter. Europe has no choice, it will make a deal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump acts like a spoiled baby, he is driven by his prejudice and childish feelings..

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It looks more and more like Donald is doing his best to influence the stock markets for his and his clan's advantage by threatening to impose those tariffs (thus making great profit by selling fast before it happens - insider knowledge), then paddling back again, (thus being able to buy cheap before the next increase in stock prices - insider knowledge)), and repeating this again and again!

What a farce! It's time to finally investigate him, his clan, and some more! Coming up with dirt should be no major problem. Drain the Trump swamp!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump changes his tariffs everyday he wakes up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

