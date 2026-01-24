 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed resolution, as he attends a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
world

EU concerned about Trump 'concentration of powers' over 'Board of Peace', document says

0 Comments
By Lili Bayer
BRUSSELS

The European Union’s foreign policy arm has raised questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s broad powers over his new ‌Board of Peace, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

Trump has urged world leaders to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving conflicts globally, but many Western heads of ⁠government have been reluctant to take part.

In a confidential ‍analysis dated January 19 and shared with the EU’s member countries, ‍the European External ‍Action Service expressed worries about a concentration of power in Trump’s hands.

The ⁠Board of Peace's charter “raises a concern under the EU’s constitutional principles” and “the autonomy of the EU legal order also militates ​against a concentration of powers in the hands of the chairman,” the bloc’s diplomatic service wrote.

The document also says the new Board of Peace “departs significantly” from the mandate that was authorized by the United Nations Security Council in November and solely focused on the Gaza conflict.

The new ⁠board, which the U.S. president launched on Thursday, is chaired for life by Trump and is set to start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts. Member states are limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board's activities and earn permanent membership.

"Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations," Trump said, adding that the U.N. had great potential that had not been fully utilized.

After European leaders met to discuss the transatlantic relationship on Thursday evening, European Council President Antonio Costa told ​reporters: "We have serious doubts about a number of elements in the charter of the Board of Peace, related to its scope, its governance ⁠and its compatibility with the United Nations charter.”

Costa said that the EU was “ready to work together with the United States on the implementation of the comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, with a ‍Board of Peace carrying out its mission as a transitional administration, in ‌accordance with the United Nations ‌Security Council Resolution 2803”.

Several EU countries, including France ‍and Spain, have already said they would not be joining the board.

In its analysis, the EU’s ‌diplomatic service said that “the provision that a Member State’s ‍choice about the level of its participation needs the approval of the chairman constitutes an undue interference with the organizational autonomy of each member”.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel